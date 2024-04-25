Sand Land trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Sand Land has a vast world for you to explore and has you using multiple different styles of gameplay to do so. This variety is reflected in the game’s achievements, which require you to master Beelzebub’s demonic powers and upgrade your bots to tackle some extreme challenges.
Sand Land splits its achievements between main story completion, upgrades, side challenges, and hidden boss battles. During my initial 30-hour run, I only completed half of the game’s challenges, leaving many secrets buried in the sand to uncover later. If you want to see everything Sand Land has to offer, knowing all its achievements and trophies may help you on your journey.
All achievements in Sand Land
There are 51 achievements in Sand Land, all of which have unique unlock conditions. A good chunk of them simply ties into the game’s main story, though the majority require you to venture to the corners of Sand Land to challenge bosses, the Battle Arena, and even your allies.
Since some of Sand Land’s achievements involve reaching key points in the main story or fighting hidden enemies, you should avoid reading this list if you want to stay spoiler-free.
|Achievement
|Unlock Requirements
|Gamerscore (G)/Trophy Rarity
|Hydration!
|Stole water from the soldiers.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Hitting the Road
|Left Demon Village with your friends.
|10 G/ Bronze
|First Vehicle
|Stole a tank from the hanger.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Journey Hub
|Arrive in Spino.
|10 G/ Bronze
|The Legendary Spring
|Found the Legendary Spring.
|10 G/ Bronze
|New Journey
|Set out with your friends once more.
|20 G/ Bronze
|New World
|Arrived in Forest Land.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Ann’s Confession
|Ann told her friends her secret.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Reunion
|Reunited King Jam with Ann.
|20 G/ Bronze
|
|Menace of Garam
|Flying Fortress Garam reactivated.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Blessed Rain
|Saved the world.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Vehicle Upgrade
|Upgraded a vehicle.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Vehicle Builder
|Made a vehicle.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Part Upgrade
|Upgraded a part.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Part Production
|Made a part.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Fiend-Approved Quality
|Owned a part of the strongest class.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Skill Upgrade
|Upgraded one of Beelzebub’s skills.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Training Results
|Give Beelzebub multiple skill upgrades.
|40 G / Silver
|Demonic Power
|Used a Special Skill.
|10 G/ Bronze
|
|Power Up, Pal
|Upgraded an ally’s skill.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Power of Friendship
|Used an ally skill.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Danger Lurks in Shadows
|Carried our 10 Stealth Attacks.
|10 G/ Bronze
|People Pleaser
|Completed a side quest.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Finders Not Keepers
|Picked up lost property.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Treasure Hunter
|Found an item at an exploration site.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Sheriff
|Defeated an outlaw.
|20 G/ Bronze
|My Ride
|Upgraded a vehicle to the maximum.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Vehicle Hobbyist
|Owned multiple types of vehicles.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Vehicle Maniac
|Owned many types of vehicles.
|40 G/ Silver
|
|Blueprint Collector
|Obtained multiple vehicle parts blueprints.
|40 G/ Silver
|One-Man Army
|Owned many parts of the strongest class for each vehicle type.
|40 G/ Gold
|Customizer
|Customized a vehicle’s decal or repainted it.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Strong Together
|Gave your allies multiple skill upgrades.
|20 G/ Silver
|Spino Do-Gooder
|Unlocked all Spino facilities through side quests.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Here to Help!
|Completed a certain number of side quests.
|40 G/ Gold
|Concerned Fellow Citizen
|Picked up lost property multiple times.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Engineer
|Unlocked a certain number of Radio Towers.
|20 G/ Silver
|Express Traveler
|Activated all Fast Travel points.
|20 G/ Silver
|Bounty Hunter
|Defeated a certain number of outlaws.
|20 G/ Silver
|
|Racer
|Cleared a certain number of Time Attacks.
|20 G/ Bronze
|My Own Room
|Got a room.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Interior Designer
|Furnished your room.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Challenger
|Fought in the Battle Arena.
|10 G/ Bronze
|Champion
|Won all Headline bouts.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Legend
|Won all Ranked Matches.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Outlaw
|Defeated a certain number of gang bosses.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Formidable Encounter
|Defeated the Guardian of Nahn.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Enemy Down
|Defeated the Guardian of Chapa.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Guardian Nemesis
|Defeated the Guardian of Rohti.
|20 G/ Bronze
|Super Serious Superstar
|Defeated General Shiva.
|20 G/ Silver
|Epic Journey
|All achievements unlocked.
|50 G/ Platinum