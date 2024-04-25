Rao, Beelzebub, Thief walking through the desert.
Image via Bandai Namco
Category:
Sand Land

Sand Land trophy list: All trophies and achievements

There are plenty to unlock.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 05:00 pm

Sand Land has a vast world for you to explore and has you using multiple different styles of gameplay to do so. This variety is reflected in the game’s achievements, which require you to master Beelzebub’s demonic powers and upgrade your bots to tackle some extreme challenges. 

Recommended Videos

Sand Land splits its achievements between main story completion, upgrades, side challenges, and hidden boss battles. During my initial 30-hour run, I only completed half of the game’s challenges, leaving many secrets buried in the sand to uncover later. If you want to see everything Sand Land has to offer, knowing all its achievements and trophies may help you on your journey. 

All achievements in Sand Land

Sand Land promotional image.
This adventure spans a lot of sand. Image via Bandai Namco

There are 51 achievements in Sand Land, all of which have unique unlock conditions. A good chunk of them simply ties into the game’s main story, though the majority require you to venture to the corners of Sand Land to challenge bosses, the Battle Arena, and even your allies. 

Spoilers Ahead

Since some of Sand Land’s achievements involve reaching key points in the main story or fighting hidden enemies, you should avoid reading this list if you want to stay spoiler-free. 

AchievementUnlock RequirementsGamerscore (G)/Trophy Rarity 
Hydration!Stole water from the soldiers.10 G/ Bronze
Hitting the RoadLeft Demon Village with your friends.10 G/ Bronze
First VehicleStole a tank from the hanger.10 G/ Bronze
Journey HubArrive in Spino.10 G/ Bronze
The Legendary SpringFound the Legendary Spring.10 G/ Bronze
New JourneySet out with your friends once more. 20 G/ Bronze
New WorldArrived in Forest Land. 20 G/ Bronze
Ann’s ConfessionAnn told her friends her secret. 20 G/ Bronze
ReunionReunited King Jam with Ann. 20 G/ Bronze
Menace of GaramFlying Fortress Garam reactivated. 20 G/ Bronze
Blessed RainSaved the world. 20 G/ Bronze
Vehicle UpgradeUpgraded a vehicle. 10 G/ Bronze
Vehicle BuilderMade a vehicle. 10 G/ Bronze
Part UpgradeUpgraded a part. 10 G/ Bronze
Part ProductionMade a part. 10 G/ Bronze
Fiend-Approved QualityOwned a part of the strongest class. 20 G/ Bronze
Skill UpgradeUpgraded one of Beelzebub’s skills. 10 G/ Bronze
Training ResultsGive Beelzebub multiple skill upgrades. 40 G / Silver
Demonic PowerUsed a Special Skill. 10 G/ Bronze
Power Up, PalUpgraded an ally’s skill. 10 G/ Bronze
Power of FriendshipUsed an ally skill. 10 G/ Bronze
Danger Lurks in ShadowsCarried our 10 Stealth Attacks. 10 G/ Bronze
People PleaserCompleted a side quest. 10 G/ Bronze
Finders Not KeepersPicked up lost property. 10 G/ Bronze
Treasure HunterFound an item at an exploration site. 10 G/ Bronze
SheriffDefeated an outlaw. 20 G/ Bronze
My RideUpgraded a vehicle to the maximum. 20 G/ Bronze
Vehicle HobbyistOwned multiple types of vehicles. 20 G/ Bronze
Vehicle ManiacOwned many types of vehicles.40 G/ Silver
Blueprint CollectorObtained multiple vehicle parts blueprints.40 G/ Silver
One-Man ArmyOwned many parts of the strongest class for each vehicle type. 40 G/ Gold
CustomizerCustomized a vehicle’s decal or repainted it. 10 G/ Bronze
Strong TogetherGave your allies multiple skill upgrades. 20 G/ Silver
Spino Do-GooderUnlocked all Spino facilities through side quests. 20 G/ Bronze
Here to Help!Completed a certain number of side quests. 40 G/ Gold
Concerned Fellow CitizenPicked up lost property multiple times. 20 G/ Bronze
EngineerUnlocked a certain number of Radio Towers. 20 G/ Silver
Express TravelerActivated all Fast Travel points. 20 G/ Silver
Bounty HunterDefeated a certain number of outlaws. 20 G/ Silver
RacerCleared a certain number of Time Attacks. 20 G/ Bronze
My Own RoomGot a room. 10 G/ Bronze
Interior DesignerFurnished your room. 20 G/ Bronze
ChallengerFought in the Battle Arena. 10 G/ Bronze
ChampionWon all Headline bouts. 20 G/ Bronze
LegendWon all Ranked Matches.20 G/ Bronze
OutlawDefeated a certain number of gang bosses.20 G/ Bronze
Formidable EncounterDefeated the Guardian of Nahn.20 G/ Bronze
Enemy DownDefeated the Guardian of Chapa.20 G/ Bronze
Guardian NemesisDefeated the Guardian of Rohti.20 G/ Bronze
Super Serious SuperstarDefeated General Shiva.20 G/ Silver
Epic JourneyAll achievements unlocked. 50 G/ Platinum
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Sand Land Beelzebub in jeep with old man
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
ancient coin chests are hiddein in ruins in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to climb Hills in Sand Land
climb up that hill in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to climb Hills in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Sand Land Beelzebub in jeep with old man
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
ancient coin chests are hiddein in ruins in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to climb Hills in Sand Land
climb up that hill in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to climb Hills in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.