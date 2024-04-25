Sand Land trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Sand Land has a vast world for you to explore and has you using multiple different styles of gameplay to do so. This variety is reflected in the game’s achievements, which require you to master Beelzebub’s demonic powers and upgrade your bots to tackle some extreme challenges.

Sand Land splits its achievements between main story completion, upgrades, side challenges, and hidden boss battles. During my initial 30-hour run, I only completed half of the game’s challenges, leaving many secrets buried in the sand to uncover later. If you want to see everything Sand Land has to offer, knowing all its achievements and trophies may help you on your journey.

All achievements in Sand Land

This adventure spans a lot of sand. Image via Bandai Namco

There are 51 achievements in Sand Land, all of which have unique unlock conditions. A good chunk of them simply ties into the game’s main story, though the majority require you to venture to the corners of Sand Land to challenge bosses, the Battle Arena, and even your allies.

Spoilers Ahead Since some of Sand Land’s achievements involve reaching key points in the main story or fighting hidden enemies, you should avoid reading this list if you want to stay spoiler-free.

Achievement Unlock Requirements Gamerscore (G)/Trophy Rarity Hydration! Stole water from the soldiers. 10 G/ Bronze Hitting the Road Left Demon Village with your friends. 10 G/ Bronze First Vehicle Stole a tank from the hanger. 10 G/ Bronze Journey Hub Arrive in Spino. 10 G/ Bronze The Legendary Spring Found the Legendary Spring. 10 G/ Bronze New Journey Set out with your friends once more. 20 G/ Bronze New World Arrived in Forest Land. 20 G/ Bronze Ann’s Confession Ann told her friends her secret. 20 G/ Bronze Reunion Reunited King Jam with Ann. 20 G/ Bronze Menace of Garam Flying Fortress Garam reactivated. 20 G/ Bronze Blessed Rain Saved the world. 20 G/ Bronze Vehicle Upgrade Upgraded a vehicle. 10 G/ Bronze Vehicle Builder Made a vehicle. 10 G/ Bronze Part Upgrade Upgraded a part. 10 G/ Bronze Part Production Made a part. 10 G/ Bronze Fiend-Approved Quality Owned a part of the strongest class. 20 G/ Bronze Skill Upgrade Upgraded one of Beelzebub’s skills. 10 G/ Bronze Training Results Give Beelzebub multiple skill upgrades. 40 G / Silver Demonic Power Used a Special Skill. 10 G/ Bronze Power Up, Pal Upgraded an ally’s skill. 10 G/ Bronze Power of Friendship Used an ally skill. 10 G/ Bronze Danger Lurks in Shadows Carried our 10 Stealth Attacks. 10 G/ Bronze People Pleaser Completed a side quest. 10 G/ Bronze Finders Not Keepers Picked up lost property. 10 G/ Bronze Treasure Hunter Found an item at an exploration site. 10 G/ Bronze Sheriff Defeated an outlaw. 20 G/ Bronze My Ride Upgraded a vehicle to the maximum. 20 G/ Bronze Vehicle Hobbyist Owned multiple types of vehicles. 20 G/ Bronze Vehicle Maniac Owned many types of vehicles. 40 G/ Silver Blueprint Collector Obtained multiple vehicle parts blueprints. 40 G/ Silver One-Man Army Owned many parts of the strongest class for each vehicle type. 40 G/ Gold Customizer Customized a vehicle’s decal or repainted it. 10 G/ Bronze Strong Together Gave your allies multiple skill upgrades. 20 G/ Silver Spino Do-Gooder Unlocked all Spino facilities through side quests. 20 G/ Bronze Here to Help! Completed a certain number of side quests. 40 G/ Gold Concerned Fellow Citizen Picked up lost property multiple times. 20 G/ Bronze Engineer Unlocked a certain number of Radio Towers. 20 G/ Silver Express Traveler Activated all Fast Travel points. 20 G/ Silver Bounty Hunter Defeated a certain number of outlaws. 20 G/ Silver Racer Cleared a certain number of Time Attacks. 20 G/ Bronze My Own Room Got a room. 10 G/ Bronze Interior Designer Furnished your room. 20 G/ Bronze Challenger Fought in the Battle Arena. 10 G/ Bronze Champion Won all Headline bouts. 20 G/ Bronze Legend Won all Ranked Matches. 20 G/ Bronze Outlaw Defeated a certain number of gang bosses. 20 G/ Bronze Formidable Encounter Defeated the Guardian of Nahn. 20 G/ Bronze Enemy Down Defeated the Guardian of Chapa. 20 G/ Bronze Guardian Nemesis Defeated the Guardian of Rohti. 20 G/ Bronze Super Serious Superstar Defeated General Shiva. 20 G/ Silver Epic Journey All achievements unlocked. 50 G/ Platinum

