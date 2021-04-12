Spacestation Gaming hold off Team Envy to win RLCS Season X Spring Regional 2

After a few months of lagging behind, SSG are back on top.

Spacestation Gaming ran the top-tier gauntlet on day three of the Rocket League Championship Series Season X Spring Regional, finishing it off with a 4-3 win over Team Envy to take home the whole thing.

Just to make it into the finals, SSG had to go through the top North American team Rogue and NRG before facing off against Envy. They beat Rogue in a convincing 4-1 match, which gave them a 2-0 record against the region leaders in the event.

NRG took them to six games, but SSG cleaned them up with 2-0 and 3-1 closing rounds leading into the finals.

“This is definitely our best play,” Slater “retals” Thomas said. “We know we didn’t play individually as good as we wanted to and we still got the dub. That really puts into our minds that if we play the way we want to individually, we are the best team in the world.”

Envy fought back from a 3-1 deficit to force a game-seven scenario for the first time in the playoffs but fell just short of swinging the series. SSG’s final game was a masterclass of ball movement, showing off their style of play at its peak.

This is SSG’s first regional win since last fall, giving the team $30,000, an appearance at the Spring Major, and locking in their spot for the RLCS Season X Finals.

“When I first got picked up, our goal was best team in North America, nothing else will cut it,” retals said. “Clenching our world spot, we wished it happened a little earlier, but we are glad to be there and are going to show everyone what we can do.”

SSG will be back in action during the third Spring Regional event, which will run from April 22 to 25 for NA teams.