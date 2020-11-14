All Rocket League car hitboxes

Choose the one that best suits you.

Some Rocket League players might think that a specific car is faster or has a stronger boost than others, but the only difference between the cars in the game is their hitboxes.

The hitbox determines how the ball and other cars interact with each other. It takes into consideration length, weight, height, surface, and volume. These features vary between the five types of hitboxes: Dominus, Breakout, Hybrid, Merc, Octane, and Plank.

Among the five types, Octane and Dominus cars are the most popular ones in the Rocket League community and esports scene. In the end, it depends on your preference and what hitbox you are used to playing with.

Here’s the official list of every car and what hitbox is has:

Octane Hitbox

It has a shorter length between the presets and is the highest car, which brings more ball control by hitting from the front or from the side of the car.

Armadillo (Xbox Exclusive)

Backfire

Bone Shaker

Fast 4WD (Hot Wheels)

Fennec

Gizmo

Grog

Harbinger/Harbinger GXT

Hogsticker (Xbox Exclusive)

Jurassic Jeep Wrangler

Luigi NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)

Marauder

Mario NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)

Mudcat/Mudcat G1/Mudcat GXT

Octane

Octane ZSR

Proteus

Road Hog

Road Hog XL

Scarab

Sweet Tooth (PlayStation Exclusive)

Takumi

Takumi RX-T

Triton

The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler

Twinzer

Vulcan

Zippy

Dominus Hitbox

This is a very balanced hitbox preset, so it’s a good choice for beginners who are getting used to the game mechanics.

’70 Dodge Charger R/T

‘89 Batmobile

Aftershock

Chikara/Chikara G1/Chikara GXT

DeLorean

Diestro

Dominus

Dominus GT

Ecto-1 (Ghostbusters)

Gazella GT (Hot Wheels)

Guardian/Guardian G1/Guardian GXT

Hotshot

Ice Charger

Imperator DT5

K.I.T.T. (Knight Rider)

Masamune

Maverick/Maverick G1/Maverick GXT

McLaren 570S

MR11 (Hot Wheels)

Nemesis

Peregrine TT

Ripper

Ronin/Ronin G1/Ronin GXT

Samus’ Gunship (Nintendo Exclusive)

Werewolf

Breakout Hitbox

The Breakout is the hitbox of the narrower cars, and it has the smallest width of all.

Animus GP

Breakout

Breakout Type S

Cyclone

Komodo

Samurai

Hybrid Hitbox

This one is very similar to Dominus, but a little highier.

‘99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Endo

Esper

Insidio

Jäger 619 RS

Nimbus

Venom

X-Devil

X-Devil MK2

Merc Hitbox

This one has only two cars with the preset and is very recognizable by it’s tank appearance, it practically has all features square-like and exaggerated.

Battle Bus

Merc

Plank Hitbox

Plank is the shortest car, but it compensates on the width, covering a bigger area to hit ball while flying.

‘16 Batmobile

Artemis/Artemis G1/Artemis GXT

Centio

Mantis

Paladin

Sentinel

Twin Mill III

You can find the specific numbers of each car’s stats, but Epic Games might change them at any time and the difference won’t be big enough to make a difference. So focus on practicing instead of picking the perfect car.