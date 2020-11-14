All Rocket League car hitboxes

Some Rocket League players might think that a specific car is faster or has a stronger boost than others, but the only difference between the cars in the game is their hitboxes.
The hitbox determines how the ball and other cars interact with each other. It takes into consideration length, weight, height, surface, and volume. These features vary between the five types of hitboxes: Dominus, Breakout, Hybrid, Merc, Octane, and Plank.
Among the five types, Octane and Dominus cars are the most popular ones in the Rocket League community and esports scene. In the end, it depends on your preference and what hitbox you are used to playing with.
Here’s the official list of every car and what hitbox is has:
Octane Hitbox
It has a shorter length between the presets and is the highest car, which brings more ball control by hitting from the front or from the side of the car.
- Armadillo (Xbox Exclusive)
- Backfire
- Bone Shaker
- Fast 4WD (Hot Wheels)
- Fennec
- Gizmo
- Grog
- Harbinger/Harbinger GXT
- Hogsticker (Xbox Exclusive)
- Jurassic Jeep Wrangler
- Luigi NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)
- Marauder
- Mario NSR (Nintendo Exclusive)
- Mudcat/Mudcat G1/Mudcat GXT
- Octane
- Octane ZSR
- Proteus
- Road Hog
- Road Hog XL
- Scarab
- Sweet Tooth (PlayStation Exclusive)
- Takumi
- Takumi RX-T
- Triton
- The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler
- Twinzer
- Vulcan
- Zippy
Dominus Hitbox
This is a very balanced hitbox preset, so it’s a good choice for beginners who are getting used to the game mechanics.
- ’70 Dodge Charger R/T
- ‘89 Batmobile
- Aftershock
- Chikara/Chikara G1/Chikara GXT
- DeLorean
- Diestro
- Dominus
- Dominus GT
- Ecto-1 (Ghostbusters)
- Gazella GT (Hot Wheels)
- Guardian/Guardian G1/Guardian GXT
- Hotshot
- Ice Charger
- Imperator DT5
- K.I.T.T. (Knight Rider)
- Masamune
- Maverick/Maverick G1/Maverick GXT
- McLaren 570S
- MR11 (Hot Wheels)
- Nemesis
- Peregrine TT
- Ripper
- Ronin/Ronin G1/Ronin GXT
- Samus’ Gunship (Nintendo Exclusive)
- Werewolf
Breakout Hitbox
The Breakout is the hitbox of the narrower cars, and it has the smallest width of all.
- Animus GP
- Breakout
- Breakout Type S
- Cyclone
- Komodo
- Samurai
Hybrid Hitbox
This one is very similar to Dominus, but a little highier.
- ‘99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
- Endo
- Esper
- Insidio
- Jäger 619 RS
- Nimbus
- Venom
- X-Devil
- X-Devil MK2
Merc Hitbox
This one has only two cars with the preset and is very recognizable by it’s tank appearance, it practically has all features square-like and exaggerated.
- Battle Bus
- Merc
Plank Hitbox
Plank is the shortest car, but it compensates on the width, covering a bigger area to hit ball while flying.
- ‘16 Batmobile
- Artemis/Artemis G1/Artemis GXT
- Centio
- Mantis
- Paladin
- Sentinel
- Twin Mill III
You can find the specific numbers of each car’s stats, but Epic Games might change them at any time and the difference won’t be big enough to make a difference. So focus on practicing instead of picking the perfect car.