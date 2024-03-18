When was the first Roblox Egg Hunt?

Roblox is a game that facilitates thousands of unique experiences within one universe. Well, sometimes unique worlds collide for an adventure spanning all over the Roblox universe and one of these challenges is the Egg Hunt.

If you’ve been playing Roblox a long time then you’ll be familiar with the Egg Hunt. This event sees players traveling across multiple Roblox worlds to collect eggs. Even if you’ve taken part in one of these events before, given how long they’ve been around you might not be aware of when it all began. Well, it goes right back to the early years of Roblox.

When did the first Roblox Egg Hunt happen?

You need to travel across worlds. Screenshot via Roblox

The very first Roblox Egg Hunt took place in 2008 and handed out what eventually became some of the rarest limited items in the game. Players who found the rarest items from the Hunt in 2008 could sell them for a lot of Robux.

Roblox continued to host Egg Hunts throughout the years, with older events coming in 2010 and then 2012 through to 2020 when the last official Egg Hunt took place. Since then the Egg Hunt events have been discontinued as Roblox held a Spring Hunt in 2021. Now in 2024 players can engage with The Hunt, which is very similar.

The only real difference between the Egg Hunts of old and this new The Hunt is players aren’t searching for eggs; it could be any item you’re after when participating. Still, some creators have chosen to keep things tied to the eggs.

As players venture across many of the unique worlds in Roblox The Hunt will allow them to earn badges and tokens, so there’s no reason not to jump in on the action.

