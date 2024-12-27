Rope Swing Obby codes (December 2024)

Updated Dec. 27, 2024: Found the latest codes.

It’s fun, fast, and unpredictable, and you’ll have to show your skills and patience like never before in one of the most challenging games in this genre. While chasing the top of the leaderboard, make sure to use Rope Swing Obby codes because they can help you earn some freebies.

All Rope Swing Obby codes list

Rope Swing Obby codes (Working)

WINTER_2024 —Redeem for 2,5k Cash and 15 Coins (New)

—Redeem for 2,5k Cash and 15 Coins ColdMoneyzz —Redeem for 5k Cash (New)

—Redeem for 5k Cash FreezingCoins —Redeem for 20 Coins (New)

—Redeem for 20 Coins HALFWAE—Redeem for 2k Cash and 5 Coins

Rope Swing Obby codes (Expired)

1KLIKES

RELEASE2024

ALPHA_STAGE

How to redeem codes in Rope Swing Obby

Redeeming Rope Swing Obby codes will take only a few seconds if you follow our step-by-step instructions below:

Follow these simple steps to claim rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Rope Swing Obby in Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box. Hit the Submit button to grab your freebies.

