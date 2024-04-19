How to use Black Flash in Roblox The Strongest Battlegrounds

The Black Flash is one of the most iconic abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it also sneakily made its way to Roblox with the Strongest Battlegrounds.

Recommended Videos

The Strongest Battlegrounds in Roblox has several characters, ranging from the Strongest Hero to Deadly Ninja, all having four primary abilities inspired by different anime-based personalities. Any character can use the Black Flash in the game.

In the recent update, the developers have introduced a little Easter egg that rewards you for landing your critical hits on the enemy. So, how do you do it in Roblox‘s Strongest Battlegrounds?

Black Flash in Roblox Strongest Battlegrounds, explained

Black Flash is a hard skill to pull off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to block two upcoming enemy attacks and hit them straight after that to use the Black Flash ability during your duels. After you successfully block an enemy’s basic attack, make sure to retaliate with a punch of your own, and you should hear a crackling sound denoting you have completed a critical hit. Just like in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, it takes Yuji Itadori an enormous amount of time to master Black Flash and deal a fatal blow to the enemies, and it has the same effect in Roblox.

After landing two consecutive critical strikes, you should perform a Black Flash on the enemy. The black flash deals way more damage than traditional attacks, and it can be used to surprise aggressive enemies in the duels.

Upon damaging the enemy enough with Black Flash, you will charge your Ultimate ability faster, which can shift the duel’s tides completely.

However, the Black Flash ability is highly situational, as it can easily be interrupted by players using other skills on you. Thus, getting the timing on the abilities is a crucial skill you must master before using it in your battles. We’d recommend taking a friend with you in the Arena and nailing the time to perfection to use it efficiently in your battles.

Once you’ve mastered the Black Flash, it is time to play the Blade Ball in Roblox; you can read our guide on the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more