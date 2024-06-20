How to get Law’s Cape in Grand Piece Online (GPO)

Law’s Cape in Grand Piece Online (GPO) is one of the more stylish items in the game, but it also boasts some impressive stats. It’s an excellent item to increase your overall survivability, but adding it to your inventory can be challenging.

Recommended Videos

Law’s Cape is a Legendary item, and just like most equipment in this category, you’ll need to hunt formidable foes and defeat them first. Considering how challenging some boss fights can be in GPO, it may take a few tries to finally win the battle, but the rewards will always be worth it.

How to unlock Law’s Cape in Grand Piece Online

Don’t be breaking any laws. Image via Fandom Wiki

To get Law’s Cape in GPO, you need to defeat Law, the boss. The drop chance of Law’s Cape is one percent, so the chances are you may not receive this item after your first counter.

In the worst scenario, you’ll need to defeat Law 100 times, and this number can drastically decrease depending on how lucky you are.

Where to find Law in Grand Piece Online

You can find Law at Rose Kindom’s Dressrosa island in GPO. More precisely, Law appears during the fourth stage of the Factory Raid.

Considering you may need to repeat this encounter more than a few times, I’d recommend teaming up with other players who are also looking to get Law’s Cape. Together, you can quickly beat Law in every encounter, reducing the overall time spent during the grind.

Law’s Cape stats and buffs in Grand Piece Online

Law’s Cape is a survivability item that increases players’ hp and stamina stats.

HP : +95

: +95 Stamina regen : +1

: +1 Health regen : +1

: +1 Trade level requirement: 550+

How to defeat Law in Grand Piece Online

Not so tough now, are we? Image via Grand Quest Games

The easiest way to defeat Law in GPO is by keeping your high-ground advantage. In most cases, Law won’t be able to hit you on ladders or other high points during the encounter. High-damage output range spells play an important role during this encounter, especially if you decide to keep your distance.

Once you defeat Law more than two times, you’ll be familiar with the encounter, making farming his drops a simple process.

If you’re curious about how Law’s Cape will look on your Roblox character, you can reference Donmingo’s Cape. The two items are relatively similar, and Law’s Cape is more or less the darker version of Donmingo’s Cape.

As you wait for your next Law encounter, you should also keep an eye on the latest Grand Piece Online codes to stack up on rolls and drop boosts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy