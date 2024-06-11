How to get Gon in Anime Last Stand

Even though Anime Last Stand can’t use the actual names of the Anime units, that doesn’t stop us from using them anyway. If you want to get Gon (called Kon “Adult”) in Anime Last Stand, you’ve come to the right place.

Gon: How to get Kon (Adult) in Anime Last Stand

Eat hair gel, you goons! Screenshot via viikyu

To get Gon in Roblox Anime Last Stand, you need to pull a Celestial unit from Banner 2. To unlock Banner 2, reach planet Nemak in Story Mode. By the time you reach Planet Nemak, you should also unlock the Celestial Pity (250 pulls), which you’ll probably need if luck isn’t on your side.

Make sure you only pull for Gon in Banner 2 so you don’t end up with a different Celestial unit. You’ve only got a 0.5 percent chance of getting Gon, but if you use the Celestial Pity, you are almost guaranteed to get him.

How to best use Gon in Anime Last Stand

You’ll notice right away that Gon isn’t the best damage dealer. Despite hitting hard with his giant hairdo, his damage fails compared to other units. Fortunately, his attack isn’t his best feature.

Every time Gon attacks, he applies the Cripple status effect on enemies, making them take another 15 percent extra damage. This alone makes him necessary for strong parties, especially during the Raids. If you can place Gon in a spot where he can cover the majority of incoming enemies, you may not even have to upgrade him, but if you want him to cover a wider range, then you have to spend some money, and he can be quite expensive.

Overall, place him somewhere near the enemy spawn area, have him cripple everyone, and laugh as you easily dispatch all other incoming enemies thanks to Gon’s awesome hair attack.

