Getting Error Code 403 can be quite annoying in Roblox. Fortunately, there are a couple of things you can do to fix this error.

Here’s how to fix Error Code 403 in Roblox.

What is error code 403 in Roblox?

An annoying error that doesn’t even tell you what’s wrong. Image via Roblox

Error code 403 in Roblox means something is preventing you from accessing the game servers. This could be a couple of things:

You are already running Roblox in the background (without even realizing it)

Your firewall is preventing you from running Roblox

Roblox servers are out

Some Roblox files may be corrupted, and you might need to reinstall the game

I suggest you go through this list in order, and hopefully, one of these solutions will fix the error for you.

Fix #1 Close other instances of Roblox running in the background

End Task on all instances of Roblox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, your Roblox game won’t close properly, and you may need to tell your PC to shut the client down via the Task Manager. Don’t worry, this happens with a lot of programs. To fix this issue, do the following:

Right-click on the taskbar at the bottom of your screen and select “Task Manager”

In the processes, scroll through the list of all running programs and look for anything with “ Roblox ” in its name

of all running programs and look for anything with For any instance of “Roblox,” right-click and select “End Task” (the second option)

After you do this, try to run Roblox again. If you are still getting the error code, move on to Fix #2.

Fix #2 Allow Roblox through your firewall

Click on Windows Security in the Task Bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports Click on this button to allow Roblox through your firewall. Screenshot by Dot Esports Change Settings and allow Roblox to run through the firewall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firewalls constantly update themselves to protect your PC, and quite often, they may think something harmless (like Roblox) is actually a malicious program. Don’t worry; there is also an easy fix for this. All you have to do is tell your Antivirus software to allow Roblox to go through. There are many different antivirus programs out there, but I’m going to use (the default) Windows Security for this example.

Double-click on Windows Security from the bottom right corner of your screen

from the bottom right corner of your screen Select Firewall & network protection

A new window will appear with a list of all programs that are allowed to go through Windows Security

Select “Change settings” in the top right corner

in the top right corner Scroll down and find “Roblox”

Make sure both Public and Private boxes are ticked for Roblox

After you do this, try running Roblox again. If you are getting the same error code again, move to the next fix.

Fix #3 The Roblox servers are down (so you have to wait)

Make sure everything is green. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s not uncommon for Roblox servers to go down without notice. To check and see if the servers are down, visit a webpage that shows Roblox server status. I recommend you use status.roblox.com. Once there, check and see if any of the operations aren’t running. All of them should say “Operational”. If any of them say anything different, then, unfortunately, you’ll just have to wait for the developers to sort the problem out. It usually doesn’t take more than an hour.

If all the services are Operational, then move on to the final fix.

Fix #4 Uninstall and Reinstall Roblox

Run this command and delete the hidden Roblox Folder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, the only way to get Roblox running again is to purge it from your system and install a fresh version. Unfortunately, Roblox is notorious for hiding small files all over your system, and some of these files could be causing this error. Here’s how to completely uninstall Roblox from your PC.

Click on the Window button and type “Run”

and A window will pop up where you get to type a command

where you get to type a command Type the following without the quotes “ %AppData% ”

” This opens a new window showing hidden files you normally can’t see

you normally can’t see Navigate to Local and find the Roblox folder

Delete the folder (this takes care of the hidden files)

Close the window again, click on Windows again, and type “Add or Remove Programs”

Select the option that appears, and a new window will appear

that appears, and a new window will appear From there, find Roblox Player and Roblox Studios and uninstall both

Now, you should be able to visit the Roblox website and redownload a fresh copy, which will hopefully fix the error.

A nice program that does the work for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want a much simpler solution, you can also download Revo Uninstaller. This is a free program that uninstalls games and also deletes all the associated hidden files, so you don’t have to look through the AppData folder.

Hopefully one of these issues fixes Roblox for you. Good luck.

