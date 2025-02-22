How to find and get the Frigid Taco in Fisch

The Frigid Taco is a Rare fish that was introduced in Fisch‘s Northern Expedition update. If you’re hoping to add this strange catch to your collection, this guide will take you through where to find it, how to catch it, and which rods work best.

Where to find the Frigid Taco in Fisch

Frigid Cavern GPS. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Fisch, you’ll find the Frigid Taco in Frigid Cavern, which is located near the second camp on the mountain. If you’re struggling to pinpoint the exact spot, head toward the Northern Summit until you reach the “Overgrowth Caves” alert. Instead of taking the left ladder leading to the second camp or the right ladder that continues up the mountain, just walk straight into the cave ahead.

The coordinates for Frigid Cavern are (19720, 420, 5551).

If this area looks familiar, that’s because Frigid Cavern is also where you find the Green Energy Crystal, which is required for obtaining the Heaven’s Rod. So, if you’ve already been through here for that quest, you should have no trouble finding your way back.

How to catch the Frigid Taco in Fisch

Bestiary entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frigid Taco doesn’t require any special bait, and it isn’t time- or weather-dependent, meaning you can fish for it any time as long as it’s winter in-game.

When you hook a Rare fish, you’ll know because:

A white exclamation mark will appear above your character’s head.

will appear above your character’s head. A bell sound will play.

There are only two Rare fish in the Frigid Cavern, meaning you’ll either have hooked the Frigid Taco or the Snowfish. The average weight of the Frigid Taco is 17.5 kg, and each one sells for 24 C$/kg, making the typical value per fish 420C$.

Frigid Taco Stats Details Weather Preference None Time of Day Preference None Season Requirement Winter Bait Needed None XP Gained 250 XP Sell Value 24 C$/kg Average Weight 17.5 kg Average Sell Price 420 C$

Best rods for catching the Frigid Taco

Cold, yet peaceful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Rare fish favor luck, using a rod with a high luck stat will give you the best chance of catching the Frigid Taco efficiently. You don’t need an endgame rod for this—any mid-game rod with good luck stats will work just fine.

Rod Lure Speed Luck Control Resilience Max Fish Weight Mythical Rod 0% 45% 0.05 0% 2000 kg Scurvy Rod 15% 50% 0 15% 2000 kg Aurora Rod 10% 60% 0.6 6% 6000 kg Nocturnal Rod -10% 70% 0 0% 2000 kg

From personal experience, I had the best luck using the Mythical Rod without any bait. For transparency, my Mythical Rod has the Hasty Enchantment applied.

If you don’t have the Mythical Rod, any of the rods in the table above should work just fine.

Should you use bait to catch the Frigid Taco?

I’d actually recommend avoiding bait when fishing for the Frigid Taco.

While bait can improve your overall catch rates, using the wrong one might skew your luck too far in one direction, making it harder to hook Rare fish. I ran into this problem myself—whenever I used bait, I ended up catching Mythical Frigid Mammoth Tusks and Legendary Pollar Alligators instead of the Frigid Taco.

Once you get into a good rhythm, you should be able to pull in Frigid Tacos fairly consistently. And hey, even if your luck is bad at first, at least you’re not walking away with empty hands. There are worse things than catching a Mythical Frigid Mammoth Tusk instead.

