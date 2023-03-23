How to solve the Church Light Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

One of the most annoying puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake will task players with trying to piece together stain-glass into one image to solve the notorious light puzzle that is stopping a lot of players’ progress.

This puzzle in particular is pretty hard to complete due to all the individual parts you need to put together at the same time. It can be confusing, daunting, and a little disorientating to try and figure out which parts go where.

We, however, have done all the hard work and spent several minutes of our time to streamline the process and show you what you need to do to complete this puzzle as quickly as possible.

Church Stain-glass Light Puzzle Solution in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image via Capcom

First, start with the green section in the middle. What you want to do is try to align the green shapes so that the pattern fits into the sections of the middle piece. As you can see by the image above, the green pieces fit into the triangle-shaped sections of the stained glass puzzle and act as an indicator to know if you fit them in correctly.

Image via Capcom

Next focus on the red section. For this one, you want to look at the bottom stem of the gold design in the center. There is an individual piece that perfectly can be placed next to the stem and its arch. Once you see this fit in, then it should also align perfectly with the green pieces above it. That will leave just the blue section left.

Image via Capcom

So long as the green and red parts are slotted correctly, the blue portion of the puzzle should be pretty straightforward. You just need to focus on making sure the blue fits into the correctly placed red and green parts and then the puzzle will be over.

You can then head upstairs to rescue Ashley, who has likely been watching you suffer in silence for many minutes now to get this far. Poor Leon.