How to find the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4 remake

After beating Del Lago in the lake boss fight in the Resident Evil 4 remake, Leon will be able to explore a large part of the world thanks to the boat he picks up. This also leads to many new optional missions, including the Merchant Quest to find a Golden Egg.

At first glance, the mission can feel quite challenging. Up until this point, there have been certain chances to find eggs in the rural village randomly that can be a small health regen when needed most, but most eggs you find are just common everyday ones, with no chance of the Golden Egg in sight.

That is done on purpose, however. Capcom has hidden the Gold Chicken Egg in a specific location and, thankfully, it can be picked up shortly after getting the mission as long as you know where to look.

So, where exactly is it?

Resident Evil 4 Golden Egg location

Image via Capcom

The Golden Egg can be found relatively easily in a single location. In the lake area where you fought the boss for the first time, you’ll see an area to the west of it that is specifically designed around chickens. It is a small area that most have no reason to go to unless it’s to find the Golden Egg.

When searching around the chicken coop, you’ll be able to find a vast assortment of different eggs too, offering you health regen among other unique buffs. Just be sure not to forget the Golden Egg for the quest and ensure you have room in your inventory box for it when heading out there.

Once you have the egg, it’s a simple case of taking it back to the Merchant anywhere and selling it to him to complete the optional quest and claim your rewards. You can then use the reward to get optional mission-exclusive items, such as the Treasure Map, which will make finding those hidden treasures easier throughout your journey—or maybe a new gun.