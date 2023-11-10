Remnant 2 DLC trailer shows off first new Archetype, the Ritualist

Remnant 2's first new class is all about status effects, debuffs, and damage over time.

The Awakened King launches on Nov. 14, 2023, and adds Remnant 2’s first new Archetype, the Ritualist. Specializing in status damage, with abilities that apply status effects and spread them between foes, the Ritualist looks like the ideal class for players who love Warlocks and Necromancers.

Players keen to see what’s in store for the Ritualist were treated to a new gameplay trailer from Remnant 2 developer Gunfire Games, posted by IGN on Nov. 9. It could be one of the most exciting Archetypes in Remnant 2, and I can’t wait to try it.

Donning a pointed witch hat and a black tunic that looks straight out of Bloodborne, the Ritualist uses dark magic unlike anything we’ve seen in Remnant 2 yet. Their Prime Perk, Vile, makes the user deal 15 percent more Status Effect damage, and on death, spreads the enemy’s status effects to all nearby enemies within 15 meters. Lots of weapons and items in Remnant 2 apply statuses and synergize with them, so this Perk alone could open the door to interesting new builds and combos.

Eruption is the Ritualist’s first ability, and it “detonates” nearby enemies. It deals extra damage to foes with statuses and synergizes excellently with the Ritualist’s second ability: Miasma. This instantly applies Bleeding, Burning, Overload, and Corrode, so you’ll never be short of afflicted foes.

The third ability, Death Wish continually drains the user’s health but grants massively increased damage and Lifesteal. If these bonuses apply to status damage (hopefully yes), this could be a devastating ultimate that ties the whole package together.

The Ritualist joins Remnant 2’s 11 playable Archetypes and brings the total up to 12. It’s not yet clear exactly how you’ll be able to unlock the new Archetype, but we know you need to find an item called the Ragged Poppet that will probably be hidden inside The Awakened King DLC.

As soon as we figure out how to unlock the Ritualist, you can bet we’ll post a guide explaining what to do, so be sure to stay tuned for more information.