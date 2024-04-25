The Disciple from Remnant 2: The Forgotonn Kingdom DLC, a masked figure walking in front of a larger version of itself.
How to use the Trinity Memento in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

You can’t use it on its own.
If you’ve been playing Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you may have come across a Trinity Memento. If you can’t figure out how to use this strange but important-looking item, I’ve got you covered. Here’s how to use the Trinity Memento in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

How to use the Trinity Memento in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Remnant 2 character is talking to Dwell the merchant
Bring the Trinity Memento to Dwell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Trinity Memento in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you need to bring it to Dwell, the upgrade merchant, in Ward 13. There’s a new dialogue option where you tell Dwell you’ve found traces of his ancestors. Being the experienced merchant that he is, Dwell doesn’t believe you until you bring him more proof—two more pieces of proof, in fact.

Fortunately, he tells you that you need to go on several adventures until you find the missing pieces. This means you have to reroll The Forgotten Kingdom DLC zone two more times and find another Trinity Memento during each new run.

How to find the other Trinity Memento pieces in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Remnant 2 Trinity Memento piece
The other pieces may be in different spots but they are always in the same zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the other two Trinity Memento pieces in Luminous Vale in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, but only one per adventure

Even though rerolling the same campaign sounds like a chore, the Trinity Memento pieces are always hidden in the same area (Luminous Vale), and if you know what to do, you can speed-run and get a new piece in less than 20 minutes.

  1. Reroll the adventure
  2. Go through Ancient Canopy
  3. Go to the first boss area (usually Deserted Atelier) 
  4. Beat the boss (usually Cinderclad Monolith)
  5. Go back to Ancient Canopy (alternative entrance)
  6. Lower the swirling statue
  7. Visit Lydusa
  8. Get Cursed by Lydusa
  9. Enter the next area (Luminous Vale)
  10. Find another Trinity Memenot

It might seem intimidating, but it’s pretty quick if you follow the guide above.

Reward for getting all three Trinity Memento pieces in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Echo of the Forest amulet from Remnant 2 with description
This is what you get when you combine all three pieces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you bring all three Trinity Memento pieces to Dwell, he combines them into the Echo of the Forest Amulet. I originally thought this was how you’d unlock the Invoker Achetype, but it turns out it’s just an Amulet.

The Echo of the Forest is a little convoluted, so allow me to explain. When you use your Relic and have the Echo of the Forest equipped, you gain a buff called Gift of the Forest. It lasts for 10 seconds and after it expires, it recasts your Relic’s extra ability. I originally thought it might heal you again, but it only recasts the additional effect of your Relic. In other words, a Relic like the Dragon Heart won’t work with the Echo of the Forest Amulet.

