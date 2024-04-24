All new amulets in Remnant 2’s The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

When it comes to new Remnant 2 content, it’s all about the loot and the items you can add to your builds. With the release of The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, there are several amulets you can add to your arsenal, adjusting your build or creating new ones.

You can find a handful of new amulets throughout The Forgotten Kingdom. Some of them might appear on the new map, and others could become random drops you find while exploring the other worlds in Remnant 2. Despite how you track them down, making sure you collect each one to modify your build and fit your playstyle is always a good idea, especially if you want to try something fresh.

All The Forgotten Kingdom amulets in Remnant 2, their effects, and where to find them

Approach the Protector of the Grove statue while wearing the Red Doe Sigil to unlock the hidden area, and get the Cervine Keepsake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 10 new amulets you can find throughout Remnant 2’s The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. Many of them are random drops you can find while exploring your world, and others are more specific. The Cervine Keepsake, for example, requires you to find the Ornate Lockbox from the Red Throne Yaesha world and have the Red Doe Sigil amulet on your character to unlock it. Not all of them are that complex, though.

Here’s a full breakdown of each new amulet you can find in The Forgotten Kingdom and how they work in Remnant 2.

Amulet Image Amulet Name Effect Location Beads of the Valorous Increases your damage reduction and movement speed by one percent for every five percent of missing health. You can double this bonus if you’re at, or below, 50 percent of your maximum health. You can stack this 10 times. Random world drop, with a chance to drop in the Luminous Vale on Yaesha. Cervine Keepsake When using a relic, you gain a stack of Call of the Doe for 30 seconds. The Call of the Doe increases your movement speed by four percent per stack. When Call of the Doe expires, you regain one Relic Charge per stack, and you can stack Call of the Doe five times. Appears underneath the Protector of the Grove statue, and requires the Red Doe Sigil amulet. Echo of the Forest When using a Relic, you gain Gift of the Forest for 15 seconds. When Gift of the Forest goes away, your Relic effect is recast. Find all three pieces of the Trinity Mementos in The Forgotten Kingdom, and then bring those pieces to Dwell. Fragrant Thorn Increases your status effect damage by 20 percent. When you inflict an enemy with four or more unique negative status effects, they gain Exposed for 15 seconds. Exposed causes a target to take 15 percent additional damage from all sources. Random world drop, with a chance to drop in the Ancient Canopy on Yaesha. Magnifying Glass Increases the skill and mod duration by 30 percent, increasing their AoE and Aura Sizes by 20 percent. You can find this as a random drop on Losomn, or in The Forgotten Kingdom. Moon Stone Increases reload speed by 15 percent. Every third manual reload you make will reload both of your ranged weapons and increase your ranged damage by 15 percent for 10 seconds. Complete the Moon Tile puzzle and fall down to a specific point to obtain the Moon Stone. Profane Soul Stone Increases summon damage by 30 percent and summon movement speed by 15 percent. This amulet also reduces the total damage reduction by 10 percent per active summon. Agree to serve under The Emissary in the Infected Abyss. Reed of the Vaunnt Activating a mod increases your mod generation by 15 percent for 10 seconds. Mod Charges have a 20 percent chance not to be consumed on use. You can find it as a random drop in Yaesha. Stoneshaper’s Chisel After not using a weapon’s primary fire for 10 seconds, all damage is increased by 25 percent. If you use Primary Fire of any weapon, it cancels this effect. After Lydusa curses you, return to the Ancient Canopy and find a living statue on the bottom floor after lowering the middle arena. Continue talking to it until it becomes the Amulet. Worn Dog Tags Increases fire rate and reload speed by 15 percent, and decreases weapon charge time by 15 percent. Find the Old Man in Luminous Vale and speak with him, before leaving the area. Return to find him on the ground and the Worn Dog Tags on his body. Zero Divide Gain infinite ammo reserves and increases ranged damage by 15 percent. Can appear as a random drop, and has a chance to drop when searching in the Putrid Domain on N’Erud.

