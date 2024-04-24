How to get the Cervine Keepsake in Remannt 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Cervine Keepsake is a hidden amulet in Remnant 2‘s The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. You have to go out of your way to find it and will need to complete other Yaesha-related worlds and tasks.

The Cervine Keepsake refers to the Protector of the Grove, the mighty deer that protects many throughout the Yaesha jungle. The Cervine Keepsake is a specific one you can unlock, and it’s tricky to track down. We’re going to break down where you can find it in Remnant 2, and what you need to bring with you.

Where to get the Cervine Keepsake in Remnant 2

Approach the Protector of the Grove statue while wearing the Red Doe Sigil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You receive the Cervine Keepsake by finding a Protector of the Grove statue while exploring the Deserted Atelier or the Luminous Vale. It can appear at these locations in Remnant 2‘s The Forgotten Kingdom. The statue should look like a large deer, and it’s also where you can find one of the many new rings in the DLC, Token of Fortune, if you haven’t already acquired it in your travels. Like the Fragrant Thorn amulet, tracking down this statue can be tricky because the worlds reroll each attempt in Remnant 2.

To get the secret passage to unlock the statue, ensure you’re wearing the Red Doe Sigil. You can receive this Amulet by going to the Red Throne world of Yaesha and finding the Ornate Lockbox. Make sure not to open or peek inside it, and return it to The Eternal Empress. The court will be surprised you discovered such a relic and reward you with the Red Doe Sigil because you did not open it.

So long as you’re wearing that amulet, the secret passage will unlock and descend below the Protector of the Grove statue. The Cervine Keepsake should be at the bottom. It’s a simple pick-up, and you can continue exploring the rest of The Forgotten Kingdom.

When you equip the Cervine Keepsake, whenever you use your relic, you receive a stack of Call of the Doe for 30 seconds. Call of the Doe increases your movement speed by four percent per stack, and when Call of the Doe expires, you regain one Relic Charge per stack you had. You can have a maximum of five stacks of Call of The Doe at once.

