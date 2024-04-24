How to get the Fragrant Thorn in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

When it comes to unlocking a new arsenal in Remnant 2, amulets are a must-have item to increase the power of any build. A notable amulet you can get in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is the Fragrant Thorn, but you’ll need to work to find it.

The Fragrant Thorn appears in The Forgotten Kingdom area, which means you need to put your Remnant 2 character through the wringer and prepare for them to explore here. You can expect to fight against the many threats awaiting you with the lost tribe. Tracking down the Fragrant Thorn amulet can take some time, and you need to have some luck on your side, too.

Where to find the Fragrant Thorn in Remnant 2

There’s a chance for it to randomly drop in Yaesha. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fragrant Thorn can appear in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC of Remnant 2. You need to have this DLC installed for a chance to find it. From there, make your way to the Ancient Canopy region of The Forgotten Kingdom. It’s one of the many areas in the DLC, and there’s a good chance you can find it here. Alternatively, with the DLC on your save, there’s a chance it could appear as a world drop while exploring other areas of Remnant 2.

Because The Fragrant Thorn amulet is a random drop on Yaesha, tracking it down can be tricky, and it might take you a few runs in The Forgotten Kingdom to get it. You’re better off repeating the Yaesha areas until you see it as a purple drop on the ground. I did not receive the Fragrant Thorn amulet on my first run of The Forgotten Kingdom, and it took me a few tries to obtain it before I could add it to my amulet collection.

When you grab the Fragrant Thorn, the bonus you receive is that your Status Effect Damage goes up by 20 percent, and when you inflict up to four or more Negative Status Effects on an enemy, they receive the Exposed effect, which lasts for 15 seconds. The Exposed status effect means a target takes 15 percent more damage from all sources. For anyone who regularly uses the Ritualist Archetype in Remnant 2, this is a perfect amulet to add to your collection, alongside the Miasma skill, which applies Bleeding, Burning, Overloaded, and Corroded to targets within a 15-meter radius. It could prove useful on the Invoker, too.

