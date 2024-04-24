How to beat Cinderclad Monolith in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

In Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you eventually run into the Cinderclad Monolith boss. While this is hardly the toughest boss in the DLC, I’m here to help if it’s giving you trouble.

Here’s how to defeat the Cinderclad Monolith in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom.

Before you fight the Cinderclad Monolith in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

There’s more to it than meets the eye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you fight Cinderclad Monolith in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, I highly suggest you equip medium or light armor. While you won’t have to roll too much to avoid incoming attacks, the heavy dodge roll (just a drop on the ground) won’t do you any favors.



You can bring whatever guns you feel comfortable with. I also suggest you equip an Archetype that boosts your ranged attacks (like the Hunter).

To to defeat Cinderclad Monolith in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Cinderclad Monolith has two phases and, honestly, neither is too difficult.

Phase one

Shoot through the holes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monolith is only half-visible during the first phase. It spins and launches some laser-like beams and energy balls at you. It also fires shots that do AoE damage when they land on the ground. You can roll through the laser beams, but for the AoE damage, just look to the ground occasionally and make sure you aren’t standing in anything harmful.

While all this is going on, try to damage the Cinderclad Monolith as much as you can. Try to get your shots through the diamond-shaped holes on its body because those do the most damage.

When you get the Monolith to around 50 percent health, phase two can begin.

Phase two

Disco balls with tentacles! I love this game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When phase two begins, the ground starts shaking, and the entire Monolith opens up to reveal its very vulnerable giant crystal. The first thing you’ll probably notice is the Monolith has a giant tentacle arm ready to squish you. Simply dodge to the side to avoid the arm. The Monolith can occasionally stomp the ground and do AoE damage, which you can avoid by rolling at the right time.

A new mutator for your troubles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep doing the same thing you did in phase one, but try to get as much damage as possible before the Monolith Closes up again. You still need to avoid the beams and the AoE damage on the floor, but for the most part, focus on damaging the giant crystal inside the Monolith, and you should have this fight in the bag.

Your reward for beating the boss is a Trait point and a Forge Ember mutator.

