The Polygun is easily one of the hardest weapons to acquire in Remnant 2’s Forgotten Kingdom DLC, and rightfully so too because it has the highest damage-per-second from among the Soulslike shooter’s arsenal.

If you’re in the market for a weapon that unleashes wrath on your foes and features an intricate aesthetic, then the Polygun should be your top choice in Remnant 2.

How to get the Polygun in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Polygun can be found stashed underneath the Labyrinth in Remnant 2, but to get access to it you must shoot down 13 cubes scattered across the map in a specific order.

Before going ahead and looking for the cubes, there are prerequisites to make them appear. The first is re-rolling the entire campaign on a new Instance after playing through the Forgotten Kingdom DLC. Secondly, the entire Labyrinth map must be unlocked, as the cubes will be situated in different areas.

Lastly, you’ll have to have the Corrupted loadout equipped because there’s going to be a lot of traversal through portals. Once all three prerequisites have been checked off, you can start hunting for the cubes.

All cube locations for the Polygun

Edition Number Location 01 The first cube will spawn in the main room of Labyrinth. Face the portal and turn right towards the small opening in the wall to spot the cube. Aim at the cube and shoot it to make it disappear. Shooting the cube also rewards you with a good chunk of XP. 02 The second cube is placed behind the portal of the main room. Walk through the glitchy portal towards the circular platform. Stand on the platform and look to the left to spot the cube above the rocks. 03 From the main room, run to the right side towards the edge of the broken platform. Look below the ledge to spot a platform. This is the same area where the Bastian boss fight commences and rewards players with the Labyrinth Staff.



Jump on the platform and walk straight until you reach the end of the path. Right below will be another platform you can jump onto. Be careful while jumping because the platform will span a larger distance. After landing on the platform, turn around and face the wall to spot the cube hidden in the corner. 04 Use the staircase in the eastern section of the main room to reach the first floor. Walk towards the portal on the right. Instead of going through the portal, go behind it to spot another portal floating below. Jump in the portal to reach a new area of Labyrinth in Remnant 2.



Once reached, walk straight towards the portal. Go through the portal and make a left. Use the squared blocks on the right side and climb up to the small passageway between the thick walls. Crawl through the passageway until you reach the top of the mountain. Aim at the edge of the cliff in the eastern corner to find the cube. 05 Return to the newly discovered area through the same portal used to find the latter cube. Use the staircase present in the eastern section of the main chambers to reach the first floor. Go through the portal above the checkpoint and walk straight towards the bridge. Stand in front of the bridge and look at the column on the left to locate the cube. 06 Face the glitchy portal behind the World stone in the main room and wait until a new passage appears. Go through the portal and immediately jump on a ledge on the left. Look below the ledge to spot a small opening created.



Keep your back against the wall and drop down. Be cautious while doing this as one miscalculated step will cause you to restart the whole task. Follow the path down below and at the end, you’ll find the cube below the edge of the platform. 07 This cube can be found placed at the entrance of the labyrinth. From the main entrance, head towards the bridge where the adventure first started. Climb up onto the ledge and look to your left to spot the cube. 08 From the main portal room, stroll toward the back of the map where the Keeper is stationed. Take the stairs and follow the path until you reach the cliff edge. Aim at the floating rocks to view the cube floating in the air. 09 Head over to the main portal room and climb up the staircase to use the portal on the eastern section of the map. Once through the portal, make a left and walk across the statues to spot another staircase. A few enemies will spawn, try taking them out first as they might push you off the stairs.



Walk on the staircase and go past the bridge to view an opening in the wall. Jump down the opening towards the lower platform. You’ll need to drop down a total of 4 times until you discover a passage. Crawl through the passage to find another platform floating in front of you. Jump on it and look behind to spot the cube in the distance. 10 Next, use the glitchy portal and go through it when the portal shifts into the invisible platform. Run across the bridge to find a Corrupt door. Use the Biomal Portal key to access the door.



The door leads to the Backrooms. From there follow the instructions to reach the cube.

Make a left immediately, then hang another left, walk straight, make the first right, and then another right to locate the cube for the Polygun. 11 Use the portal stationed in the main portal room to reach Clementine. Walk across the base of the final set of stairs and immediately make a tight left. At the corner of the ledge will be a platform you can jump on. Jump on the platform and look at the corner of the wall to find the cube. 12 This cube can be found right next to where cube 11 was collected. While standing on the same platform, make a 180-degree turn to spot a materialized platform form. Jump on it and look above to see the cube spawn. 13 Right next to the materialized platform will be another platform forming. Jump on it and right in front of you, the last cube will spawn.

Cube 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Cube 8. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cube 9. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shooting the last cube will cause the wall in front of you to break apart and create a new path. Follow the path to find the Polygun in the hidden chamber of Labyrinth in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom.

Polygun Remnant 2 stats and use

The description doesn’t explain anything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Polygun is a blend of a long gun and a shotgun, which can make it unstoppable against your foes. This fusion gives the weapon two firing modes that players can alternate depending on the situation.

The first one is a high-powered semi-automatic mode for long-ranged enemy encounters. The second is a shotgun, which comes quite handy when you’re ambushed.

This unlockable Remnant 2 weapon also features a unique reload system where each shot fired in either of the two modes will fill up the small bar on the screen. When the bar is filled, you’ll want to reload. If you don’t, the gun will overheat and cause damage to you. If you’ve successfully reloaded before the bar fills up, you’ll be awarded an extra round for your magazine, giving you more shots before needing to reload. This feature can be stacked multiple times if you reload before overheating the Polygun.

Is the Polygun worth it in Remnant 2?

The Polygun is a weapon that’ll require time to get used to; the reload feature gets tedious at times, especially if you’ve just started using this gun.

Although the reload feature might be a backdrop for some, the stats for the weapon more than make up for it. The Polygun features a base DPS of 69, which can then be bumped up to 207 with the right crafting resources, which makes this a must-have unlockable gun for your arsenal in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom.

