Players in Remnant 2 will encounter several status effects during their playthrough but the Corrupted status effect is shrouded in mystery.

Remnant 2 is chock full of secrets for players to discover, with the developers priding themselves in the mysteries and hard work it takes to finally solve the case.

The Corrupted status effect is merely one of the many mysteries present in the game and is leaving players collectively scratching their heads as they try to crack the code.

So far, information on the Corrupted status effect is limited but you can find everything we know below.

What is the Corrupted status effect in Remnant 2?

An uncrackable puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While other status effects will regularly be encountered on your travels and battles, the Corrupted status effect seemingly has a much more important meaning—with several theories on its actual purpose.

Many theories point to the secretive Archon Archetype and, while full details on how to unlock the Archon Archetype are still unknown, the Corrupted status effect is widely believed to be integral.

Reddit user FoskitoNegro has created a guide on the vast number of unlockables in Remnant 2, which says that the Master Portal Key is required to unlock a locked door at The Labyrinth, as well as having the Corrupted status effect.

While the method on how to attain the Corrupted status effect remains unknown for now, some theorize that a weapon mod could let you apply such a de-buff upon yourself or a teammate, with a mod existing to apply the Fragmented status—so there could be something similar for Corrupted.

Others speculate that it has something to do with the data corruption debuff in the last zone, though it’s unknown how to get the same status in the Labyrinth, while others have tried with the Fragmented de-buff but have had no luck.

There is also the Corruptor boss located at The Great Bole, though again players have found little to suggest that holds the key to solving this massive mystery.

Should we, or any player, finally crack the mystery, we’ll be sure to share our findings.

About the author