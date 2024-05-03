How to get the Resolute trait in Remnant 2

Remnant 2’s latest DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom, is packed with things to discover, including four new traits. They’re all fairly straightforward to unlock once you know where to look, but Resolute is a bit of a head-scratcher. You might even have unlocked it accidentally.

Resolute reduces your reaction time after you take damage by 2.5 percent per level, up to a maximum of 25 percent at level 10. It’s a fairly niche trait that most Remnant 2 builds will probably skip, but if you’re playing a melee character or are struggling with enemies stunlocking you, it could be worth trying.

How to unlock the Resolute trait in Remnant 2

Blast yourself 15 times to unlock Resolute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after you start Remnant 2‘s new DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom, you encounter Lydusa—the giant stone head that occupies The Bloodless Throne. After your first encounter, she curses you, which makes your body turn into a stone statue every time you die. It’s a fun detail that doesn’t affect gameplay a lot, although I did find the statues got in my way occasionally, especially during Proving Ground puzzles.

To unlock the Resolute trait, destroy these stone statues 15 times. They hardly have any health, so a single shot will probably do it. The fastest way to get the trait is to use Liquid Escape to die by a checkpoint, destroy the statue, then rinse and repeat.

You might have unlocked the trait without realizing it, as you often end up destroying these statues inadvertently, especially during boss fights and difficult sections like the optional challenge area, the Infested Abyss.

