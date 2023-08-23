Remnant 2: How to get the Labyrinth Staff, explained

Early on in Remnant 2, the Labyrinth Staff is likely one of the best melee weapons players can find.

Not only does it have a unique perk to it that should be useful for just about all builds, but it’s also very simple to get—as long as you know where to look, of course.

Labyrinth Staff exact location in Remnant 2

As hinted at by its name, the Labyrinth Staff can be found in the Fractured Ingress area within the Labyrinth.

Conveniently enough, this is the first area players will stumble upon in the Labyrinth, but it will take some roaming around until you have free access to the most direct path to the hidden weapon. Additionally, considering the Labyrinth isn’t procedurally generated in Remnant 2, it generally makes finding certain areas and items much easier than it usually is in most cases.

In the Labyrinth, the Labyrinth Staff can be found leaning on an altar in a hidden area. Image by Dot Esports

How to reach the Labyrinth Staff in Remnant 2

Similar to the path that leads players to obtain the Enigma handgun, from the Fractured Ingress checkpoint crystal, head left to the nearby room and proceed through the plus-shaped door. From there, you will need to keep walking forward until you get to a small, rectangular-shaped ledge. While it will look like there is nothing left to be done here, you can actually hop down slightly left to the floating rocks below, as they will form a bridge for you to land on.

Next, you’ll need to wait at the gap until a circular platform spawns, giving you a brief window to cross. Progress further into the room and you will actually be able to see the Labyrinth Staff draped in a purple glow, waiting for you to pick it up. Before you can do so and take the underground portal back to the main area, however, you will have to defeat the Bastion Aberration mini-boss.

The precise location of the Labyrinth Staff’s hidden area in the Labyrinth. Video by Dot Esports

Labyrinth Staff full stats

The Labyrinth Staff doesn’t come with an exclusive Weapon Mod, it does have a built-in bonus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the description, damage, stagger modifier, and other base weapon stats of the Labyrinth Staff in Remnant 2:

Description : Its crude design has the look of something hastily—desperately—put together, but the energy centralized at its tip remains fatal no matter how it is delivered.

: Its crude design has the look of something hastily—desperately—put together, but the energy centralized at its tip remains fatal no matter how it is delivered. Damage: 64

64 Critical Hit Chance: +8 percent

+8 percent Weak Spot Damage: +95 percent

+95 percent Stagger modifier: +5 percent

While the Labyrinth Staff doesn’t come with an exclusive Weapon Mod, it does have a built-in bonus that generates 10 percent Mod Power when players land Basic Strikes with it. Additionally, it generates 50 percent Mod Power when players deal AOE damage with its Charge Attack.

