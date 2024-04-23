The Stonewarden in Remnant 2 is probably the second toughest fight in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. If you are struggling to defeat it, I’m here to help. Here’s how to defeat The Stonewarden in Remnant 2 DLC.

Before you fight The Stonewarden in Remnant 2 DLC

Sorrow did the job for me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you fight Stonewarden in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, make sure you have the right equipment:

Bring a fast healing Relic

Use a fast-reloading Handgun

Equip medium or light armor

I say to use a fast-healing Relic because The Stonewarden rarely gives you more than a second to recuperate. If you use a slow-healing relic like the Dragon Heart, you might not even get a chance to heal once because of how often The Stonewarden attacks.

I used Sorrow as my gun because, even though it can only hold five bullets, it reloads automatically and can even heal you slightly.

You should equip medium or light armor because you need to dodge roll all the time. Heavy armor makes your dodges slow and clumsy, which I don’t recommend when fighting The Stonewarden.

To sum up, The Stonewarden attacks fast, frequently, and hits hard. You won’t get much chance to heal or reload, so use anything to speed those things up.

How to defeat The Stonewarden in Remnant 2 DLC

The Stonewarden has two phases.

Phase one

Go for the belly-button. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During the first phase, The Stonewarden only launch attacks at you. Most of these are one-hit attacks, but it can also do a spear swing, which can be a three-hit chain attack. The good news is you can dodge all these by simply rolling around outside or into the attacks. The invincibility window for dodge rolls is truly amazing in Remnant 2. All that said, you can still get hit quite easily because The Stonewarden launches another attack as soon as it finishes one.

I suggest you fire your Handgun at The Stonewarden after every dodge. The Stonewarden’s weak spots are its stomach (the glowing part) and gauntlet, but don’t stress over hitting those too much. Keep dodging and firing at it until you lower about 50 percent of its health.

Phase two

You can avoid the statues by standing by not standing in their way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you lower The Stonewarden’s health to around 50 percent, it flies up and raises the entire arena. Once the arena has raised to the top, notice the statues on each side of the room. The Stonewarden will fly towards one side and control the statues. Immediately head to the opposite side and get ready to face two sets of statues. They will start moving towards the opposite side. If you get hit by one of the statues, you take significant damage. Even worse, the second set of statues stops somewhere in the middle of the arena, and they explode after a second, so make sure you don’t stand near them.

Try to avoid getting hit by the statues when they move toward you, and definitely don’t stand near them when they stop moving so you don’t get caught in an explosion.

Use the Pallid Loadstone to create a new rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you survive the statue onslaught, keep fighting The Stonewarden the same way as in Phase One. If you take your time, The Stonewarden can do another statue onslaught, so just repeat the process if that happens. Otherwise, kill The Stonewarden and claim the Pallid Loadstone crafting material as your reward.

