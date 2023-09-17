Best Handguns in Remnant 2

Handguns are an important part of your arsenal, and these four are undoubtedly the best.

If you want to optimize your Remnant 2 build, you need to include a great handgun. Sure, your long gun will be your main source of damage, but Remnant 2 throws swarms of enemies at you—what about when you don’t have time to reload, or when you run out of ammo?

Handguns can save your skin when you find yourself backed into a corner. This article will walk you through the best handguns in the game so you know you’re still a force to be reckoned with in combat without your main weapon.

Remnant 2 Best Handguns

Enigma: the best Remnant 2 handgun

The best gun in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To anyone who pays attention to Remnant 2 discussions online, this comes as no surprise. Enigma is hailed as one of the best guns in the game—so much so that people are getting tired of hearing about it.

Enigma specializes in taking out hordes of opponents. It only deals 22 damage per “shot,” but it fires a chain lightning attack that links between enemies and deals substantial area-of-effect damage. You don’t need to aim the gun particularly well to hit most opponents in your vicinity, and it can even take out enemies around the corner from you.

The Enigma’s mod, Chaos Driver, sends out lighting rods, making this weapon even better at neutralizing hordes. Even after being nerfed in the Aug. 4 patch, it still holds up as the most effective handgun in the game.

Sorrow: Remnant 2 handgun runner-up

The Sorrow handgun. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Sorrow is a hand crossbow instead of a gun. Its bolts pack a punch as far as handguns go, dealing an impressive 45 damage each. It comes with a mod that allows players to recall its arrows with magic. They can hurt opponents on the way back as well, making firing at distant enemies a great strategy. The arrows also heal you when you recall them.

If you maximize the potential of this build with relics like Tranquil Heart and Burden of the Divine, you’ll unlock Sorrow’s full healing potential.

Star Shot

A hand cannon. Screenshot via Remnant 2

Star Shot is a fan favorite and perhaps the most enjoyable gun to use on this list. Firing small explosive projectiles that only deal 22 damage, the Star Shot has unlimited range with no damage falloff, so you can pick off opponents and bosses from afar while staying safe, courtesy of its fantastic weak spot bonus.

The Star Shot’s mod also allows you to build up extra charge then fire it in one big explosive blast, earning it a spot as one of the best handguns in the game.

Cube Gun

Remnant 2’s Cube Gun. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

The Cube Gun has one of the coolest effects in Remnant 2. It performs fairly averagely as an offensive weapon, with a modest damage output of 39, but its mod offers fantastic utility: It allows you to project a large shield that blocks damage from enemies. You can shoot through the shield to take your opponents out from safety.

Though it’s not your main weapon, a great handgun can easily turn the tide of battle.

