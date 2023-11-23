All new weapons in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC and where to find them

The Awakened King is Remnant 2’s first DLC, and it expands the already-expansive base game with new areas to explore in Losomn, new quests to complete, and new secrets to discover. The DLC also adds seven powerful new weapons, and they’re all fun, viable, and worth giving a go—if you can find them.

All new weapons in the Remnant 2 DLC

Sparkfire Shotgun (Long Gun)

The Sparkfire Shotgun is a total blast. Video by Dot Esports

The Sparkfire Shotgun is one of two new Long Guns added in The Awakened King and my personal favorite. It fires incendiary shots that inflict the Burning status effect on enemies. It’s ideal for status builds, which is why new Ritualist characters get it as their starting weapon. It has a seven-round clip by default and reloads one shot at a time, but it’s surprisingly quick and deals impressive damage.

You can find the Sparkfire Shotgun at the Derelict Lighthouse, an optional location that’s guaranteed to spawn in the Forlorn Coast if you’re playing The Awakened King in one-shot mode. Head to the Derelict Lighthouse zone and look for two bosses wandering around the area, Gorecarver and Thunderpiercer. Kill them both to get the Lighthouse Key, then head over to the lighthouse.

Instead of going into the lighthouse via the main door, instead, veer off to the left and go down the side path. It’ll take you to the basement where you’ll find a locked door. The Lighthouse Key won’t work on it at first—instead, inspect the key in your inventory until an interaction prompt appears. Interact with the prompt to change the key’s shape, then use it to open the basement door. The Sparkfire Shotgun is inside, in front of a furnace.

Monarch (Long Gun)

Craft Monarch at McCabe with the Agony Spike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The DLC’s second Long Gun is a beast. It rapidly shoots low-damage red projectiles and comes with a built-in mod that shoots a harpoon and makes your projectiles track your target. With a 60-round magazine, it’s great for long-range “spray and pray”-type builds, especially with the Hunter archetype. It’s easily one of the most iconic and recognizable weapons of the DLC, but getting your hands on it is no simple task.

To get the Monarch, you need to kill the final boss of The Awakened King, The One True King, while he’s still holding his hammer. This makes him drop the Agony Spike crafting material, which you can trade to McCabe in Ward 13 along with seven Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap to make the Monarch. You can destroy the boss’s hammer to stun him, but if you kill him while he’s downed or without a weapon, he’ll drop a different crafting material needed to make the Wrathbringer hammer instead.

Anguish (Handgun)

Anguish packs a punch. Image via Gunfire Games

I had no idea this weapon even existed until I read our guide on how to get the Anguish in Remnant 2’s DLC. It’s so absurdly hidden that I don’t know how anyone discovered it. Anguish is a short-range shotgun with a five-shot magazine, and its bullets ricochet off surfaces. It looks totally badass, and if you’re willing to put in the effort to unlock it, you probably deserve it.

To get Anguish, you need to complete the Dranception event. In a nutshell, you’ll need to complete the whole campaign until Root Earth without dying, then start a new Adventure Mode in Losomn until you get the Ethereal Manor to spawn “in a location that’s on fire.” Subsequent steps involve speaking to Dran hidden throughout Remnant 2’s five worlds until you eventually wind up with the crafting material needed to make Anguish, and our guide explains the whole thing in glorious detail.

Ritualist Scythe (Melee)

It’s great fun hacking your enemies to pieces with the Ritualist Scythe. Video by Dot Esports

The Ritualist Scythe is great. Ritualists (somewhat unsurprisingly) get it as their starting weapon, or it’s unlockable in the Forgotten Commune area, another region guaranteed to spawn on the Forlorn Coast if you’re playing The Awakened King on one-shot mode. The Ritualist Scythe’s built-in mod is simple but strong, especially in status builds. It deals 10 percent more damage to targets suffering from negative status effects.

To get your hands on the Ritualist Scythe, head to the Forgotten Commune side area. In the zone, you’ll find two Befouled Altars, which act as minibosses and spawn enemies as you deplete their health bars. One will drop the Hilt, and one will drop the Blade. After acquiring both, inspect the Hilt in your inventory and rotate it until an interaction prompt appears at the top. Interact with the prompt to connect the Blade to the Hilt, which makes the Ritualist Scythe weapon appear in your inventory.

Steel Scythe (Melee)

The Steel Scythe is a simple but reliable melee weapon with an empty mod slot and no frills. It’s fast, does good damage, and is easy to get from the beginning. You can buy the Steel Scythe from Brabus’ shop in Ward 13 immediately after starting the game for 500 Scrap.

Wrathbringer (Melee)

Wrathbringer is a force to be reckoned with. Video by Dot Esports

Wrathbringer is a devastating heavy melee weapon and the second of two weapons obtainable by defeating the final boss of the DLC, The One True King. It hits harder the more damage you take, stacking up to ten times for a total of 50 percent extra melee damage. That’s a substantial increase that will be especially valuable in heavily armored, hard-hitting melee builds.

To get the weapon, kill The One True King after destroying his hammer, before he summons a new one. This makes him drop the Tormentor’s Pommel crafting material, which you can give to McCabe in Ward 17 along with seven Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap to make Wrathbringer.

Abyssal Hook (Melee)

She’s beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Abyssal Hook is a heavy melee weapon shaped like an anchor. Its built-in mod, Fathomless Deep, causes charged melee hits to increase your melee stagger by 10 percent, stacking up to three times. This makes it great for stunlocking larger enemies with charged heavy attacks.

You can get the Abyssal Hook quite early in the DLC. It’s on the Forlorn Coast, the first area you explore, directly below the entrance to the Drowned Wen. Refer to our detailed guide on how to get the Abyssal Hook in Remnant 2’s DLC for more information.