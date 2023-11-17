How to get the Scythe Blade weapon in Remnant 2

The Awakened King DLC brought many weapons and pieces of equipment with it to Remnant 2. Among these, the Scythe Blade found in The Forgotten Commune has left many players scratching their heads, because it clearly needs a second part before it can be wielded.

Read on to learn how you can forge the Scythe Blade into a usable weapon. Strap in—this task is challenging.

Remnant 2: Scythe Blade explained

The Scythe Blade is given as a reward for completing the first of two Befouled Altars in The Forgotten Commune. The Forgotten Commune is an area that was added to Remnant 2 alongside The Awakened King, and while it can vary because of the procedural generation in this game, it will always have all parts necessary to forge the Scythe Blade into a full weapon.

The Scythe Blade can be combined with the Scythe Hilt, and doing so forges the Ritualistic Scythe, a powerful melee weapon that is thematically perfect for the Ritualist Archetype that was also added in The Awakened King. The whole process of forging this weapon takes place within The Forgotten Commune, so I’m sorry to say you’re going to have to deal with a lot of Dran Fiends (the frog men from hell that haunt your dreams since playing The Awakened King).

If you’re reading this guide, there is a good chance you have already found the Scythe Blade and are wondering what to do next, but I am going to briefly cover that in the next section for those players who haven’t found it yet. If you already have the Scythe Blade, skip forward to the section on the Scythe Hilt

Where to get the Scythe Blade in Remnant 2

The Scythe Blade is dropped by the first Befouled Altar in The Forgotten Commune. This area is of course procedural generated, but I have personally played The Awakened King two times, and both times the Befouled Altars were in the exact same place.

The first Befouled Altar and the one that drops that Scythe Blade can be reached by continuing forward past the first checkpoint in The Forgotten Commune, which opens up into the area with Elowen. Stay on the upper levels of the walkways, and circle around to the left, where you’ll find a room that circles down to the first Befouled Altar.

Location of the first Befouled Altar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I want to reiterate that it is possible for your Befouled Altars to be in different positions than mine—but at this point, I’m 95 percent certain they always spawn in the same place. Either that, or I’ve had one-in-a-million luck.

In any event, you have to defeat this Befouled Altar to get the Scythe Blade—and doing so can be frustrating beyond belief. I recommend bringing a good deal of patience and prioritizing taking down the Dran Fiends (those horrible spore-throwing frog men) that the Altar spawns in waves. There is a finite amount, so you aren’t wasting your time by killing the adds.

First try! Video by Dot Esports

Where to get the Scythe Hilt in Remnant 2

Every good blade needs a hilt, and I have some terrible news for you—there is a second Befouled Altar in The Forgotten Commune. See where this is going? The second Befouled Altar is down on the bottom level of The Commune and is reached easily enough once you’ve explored the whole area and opened all of the one-way doors.

The easiest way to think about where to find the second Befouled Altar is this: starting from where you’ve spawned about a thousand times because you keep dying, go forward, drop down onto the lower level of walkways, and then go as far back as you possibly can.

The second Befouled Altar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve done so, you should the second Befouled Altar at the end of a path through the sewers. This Befouled Altar drops the Scythe Hilt when you defeat it, which can be combined with the Scythe Blade to form the Ritualist Scythe.

I found this second Befouled Altar to be significantly harder than the first given the more cramped space combining horribly with the Dran Fiends and their exploding spores, but the exact same principles do apply. Prioritize taking down the waves of adds—your time to damage the Altar will come, just be patient.

First try! Video by Dot Esports

How to combine the Scythe Blade and Scythe Hilt to form the Ritualist Scythe in Remnant 2

Once you have gotten the Scythe Blade and the Scythe Hilt from their respective Befouled Altars in The Forgotten Commune, combining the two is as simple and as difficult as turning an object the correct way in an Inspect menu screen.

When you have both parts of the Scythe, inspect the Hilt and rotate it so that the ridged part of the spine is facing you. It might require some minor jimmying, but you should get a prompt to interact with the Hilt. Take the prompt, and then select the Scythe Blade. This will combine both halves and form the Ritualist Scythe—a powerful and stylish melee weapon.

That blade was broken. Video by Dot Esports

Ritualist Scythe weapon stats in Remnant 2

When you combine the Scythe Blade and Scythe Hilt, this powerful and stylish weapon will be forged. The weapon itself has the appearance of a crude, sinister scythe built from a spine that looks eerily similar to but not quite that of a human. Maybe a Dran Fiend? The Ritualist Scythe has the following stats:

51 Damage

+100 percent Weak Spot Damage

-19 percent Stagger Modifier

Reaver – Increases Melee Damage by 10 percent if the target is suffering from a Negative Status Effect.

Additionally, the Scythe sports a vacant Mutator slot.

The Ritualist Scythe also has a smooth and very fast attack speed, so the relatively low damage is easily made up for. These are the non-upgraded stats that I have listed as well—once upgraded, this Scythe is nasty and pairs especially well with the Ritualist Archetype (who would have thought?)