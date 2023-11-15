There are multiple weapons you can unlock while playing through Remnant 2, and a handful can be acquired in The Awakened King DLC. The Sparkfire Shotgun is one of these weapons, and there’s a specific way you can get it.

It took me some time to narrow down where I had to go to grab the Sparkfire Shotgun. There are two ways to get it, but you’ll need to make sure you have The Awakened King. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Sparkfire Shotgun in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King DLC.

Where to find the Sparkfire Shotgun in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

Where to find the two enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Sparkfire Shotgun while exploring the Derelict Lighthouse, or you can get it by starting a new character as the Ritualist Archetype.

The Derelict Lighthouse is a location you can roll while exploring Losomn in The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2, and it does appear in the one-off adventure when you first unlock the expansion. If you missed it, you’ll have to roll a new Adventure Mode version of The Awakened King, which will be randomly generated.

When you’re in the Derelict Lighthouse district, make your way to the lighthouse structure and then head to the south of it. There will be two red enemies with names that you need to defeat. After you take them out, they will drop a Lighthouse Key, and you can take it to open a door in the Derelict Lighthouse. Unfortunately, there are two doors here, and you need to head to the bottom door, beneath the lighthouse, and open that door. It will reveal the Sparkfire Shotgun you can grab and use moving forward.

Unlock this door underneath the lighthouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, if you’ve already used the Derelict Lighthouse key on the upper door, you will need to reroll The Awakened King DLC and get it again for the Losomn biome. A fresh world of this DLC gives you another chance to open the bottom door, but only if the Derelict Lighthouse region spawns. This might take several attempts to roll a new Adventure Mode area with this location.

The second way to get the Sparkfire Shotgun is to unlock the Ritualist Archetype in the Forlorn Coast and begin a new character in this class. The Ritualist automatically begins with the Sparkfire Shotgun as their primary weapon in Remnant 2.