Ubisoft strikes down almost 19,000 exploiters in massive ban wave

Ubisoft has laid down the law against players using any form of exploit in their titles, sweeping the gaming landscape with bans galore. The Rainbow Six: Siege creators banned nearly 19,000 players found to be using cheats or glitches in their games.

Ubisoft declared in a Feb. 22 Twitter post: “Ubisoft has a zero-tolerance policy against fraudulent practices as per our Code of Conduct.”

According to the developers, they had been looking for accounts using fraudulent exploits within several of their titles. After the hunt, Ubisoft will be applying account-level sanctions on nearly 19,000 accounts that have been flagged.

Recently we have identified accounts making use of a fraudulent exploit within our titles. Ubisoft has a zero tolerance policy against fraudulent practices as per our Code of Conduct. As a result, we will be applying account level sanctions on the nearly 19k accounts involved. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) February 21, 2023

Ubisoft hasn’t been explicit as to what games they’re referring to, however, it’s safe to say R6 is one of the hardest-hit games in the wave.

This isn’t the first time R6 has been the victim of a ban surge, with Ubisoft taking action against lobby freezers and cheaters in 2020.

Duping is likely one of the main issues Ubisoft is targeting. This particular glitch has many forms, and see’s players doubling certain items which are greatly beneficial in online matches. Players can duplicate things like special deployables and Elite tier skins.

While these issues continue to pop up as the game ages, banning accounts that have been proven to use these exploits, is likely a first step. Pair this with regular updates fixing the issues, and this might mean gamers could see fewer glitches in their games.