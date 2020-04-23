Ubisoft addresses issues in Rainbow Six Siege, including cheaters and bugs

Ubisoft has recently noticed an increase in cheating and reports from players in Rainbow Six Siege. In response, the company announced various strategies to negate these issues and explained other bugs and updates it plans to fix and release throughout the year.

There’s been an increase of lobby freezers who disrupt matches for an unfair advantage over their opponents. Ubisoft confirmed that it will release an update to accurately track lobby freezers. The update will allow Ubisoft to gather data that can be used in future updates to automatically detect lobby freezers and kick them from the game.

Ubisoft also confirmed it will be “reinforcing the bridge” between R6 and BattleEye, which is the anti-cheat software used in the game. These updates will automate certain processes and provide feedback faster on banned players.

The requirements to reach Ranked and Champion rank will be increased to prevent illegitimate accounts from gaining access to these playlists. This should create a healthier environment in the Ranked playlist and will remove any cheaters form the Champion leaderboard. More information on this update will be released closer to Y5S2.

There will also be a daily level XP cap introduced in PvE modes to prevent bots and smurfs from grinding to get into the Ranked playlist. This will make it easier for Ubisoft to spot bots and smurfs before they can disrupt the Ranked environment. Ubisoft is trying to completely implement this update as soon as possible.

Ubisoft identified other known bugs and issues, such as players receiving abandoned sanctions when leaving a Ranked queue just as a match was found. The game identified the players as being in a Ranked match even though they left before joining. The process will be modified to show the penalty warning message earlier to coincide with the actual time when the penalty system applies.

Another issue involving the Ranked queue caused teams to start with incomplete squads if players left just as a match was found. Showing the penalty warning message earlier will notify players that they’re already in a match, which should lower the instances of players leaving early. Ubisoft is also working on a match cancellation feature that will allow teams to cancel matches early in games if their team in incomplete. Both of these updates are scheduled to be released at some point in Y5S2.

Some players are experiencing a visual bug that displays completed Community Challenges as “Coming Soon” in the Battle Pass menu after the challenge is completed. Another visual bug displays incorrect values in MMR rollback notifications after a cheater has been banned. The Battle Pass visual bug is scheduled to be fixed in the Y5S2 Battle Pass update and the MMR Rollback bug is still under investigation.

Ubisoft is also working on a new benchmark test that more accurately displays how Siege is performing on various setups, which will provide more detailed information than the current PC Hardware Benchmark tool. The inconsistency of gadgets destroying and interacting with props is being worked on. Ubisoft is aiming for a Y5S3 update.

Ubisoft also plans to implement improved in-game messages when an operator is deactivated. Operators have been deactivated at times to be balanced or fixed. Ubisoft plans to provide better communication and feedback on these changes in the future.

It seems that Ubisoft has a lot of plans for Rainbow Six Siege throughout the rest of the year. These changes should help eliminate the cheating problem and provide a better experience for players.