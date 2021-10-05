Rainbow Six: Siege’s November Major to take place in Sweden

Yet another major esports event will take place in the North European country.

Gävle, Sweden will host the next main esports competition for Rainbow Six: Siege, Ubisoft announced today.

The Six November 2021 Major, which is the last S-tier tournament of the year on Ubisoft’s calendar, will take place from Nov. 8 to 14. This will be the first R6:S Major held in Sweden.

We're thrilled to unveil that the next #SixMajor will unfold from November 8 to 14 in Gävle, Sweden! — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) October 5, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is still preventing organizers from inviting audiences to major esports events. In the case of the Six November Major, this will be no different. Due to sanitary restrictions, no live audience will be allowed in the yet-to-be-announced arena.

“Well-being of pro players, staff, and partners being our main priority, the Six Sweden Major will be a LAN event with no on-site audience following strict sanitary measures,” Ubisoft said.

The event team is working with Sweden’s officials and following guidelines from health organizations to ensure that sanitary protocols are properly set for the tournament.

The format of the event will be the same as the one at the Six Mexico Major. The group stage, in which 16 teams from around the world will participate, will be held over the first three days of the event. In the second part of a six-day show, the single-elimination playoffs will take place. A $500,000 prize pool will be up for the taking, with the winner gaining $200,000 and 200 points in the global standings.