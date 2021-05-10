Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational 2021: Schedule, bracket, scores, and standings

The Six Invitational is right around the corner and there’s going to be tons of great Rainbow Six Siege content to sink your teeth into. Nineteen teams from around the globe will fight to lift the hammer and keeping up with all the action will be difficult.

This article will be updated with the latest scores, standings, the current bracket, and the schedule for both the group and playoff stages as they become available. All times will be in CT. Stream B will be available on the Rainbow Six Bravo Twitch channel, while Stream A will be on the Rainbow Six channel.

Schedule/scores

Screengrab via Ubisoft

Screengrab via Ubisoft

May 11

Stream B

4am CT – Team oNe vs. Cloud9

5:30am CT – Team oNe vs. G2

7am CT – G2 vs. FURIA

8:30am CT – FURIA vs. BDS

10am CT – Team Empire vs. BDS

11:30am CT – Team oNe vs. Team Empire

1pm CT – BDS vs. DarkZero

Stream A

4am CT – Team Liquid vs. Team Empire

5:30am CT – Team Liquid vs. FaZe Clan

7am CT – DarkZero vs. FaZe Clan

8:30am CT – DarkZero vs. CAG

10am CT – Cloud9 vs. CAG

11:30am CT – Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid

1pm CT – CAG vs. FURIA

2:30pm CT – FaZe Clan vs. G2

May 12

Stream B

8:30am CT – Parabellum vs. Oxygen

10am CT – Parabellum vs. MKERS

11:30am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. MKERS

1pm CT – Oxygen vs. MiBR

Stream A

8:30am CT – Giants vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

10am CT – MiBR vs. TSM

11:30am CT – Spacestation vs. TSM

1pm CT – Spacestation vs. Giants

2:30 CT – TSM vs. MKERS

May 13

Stream B

4am CT – DarkZero vs. Team Empire

5:30am CT – Cloud9 vs. Team Empire

7am CT – Cloud9 vs. FaZe Clan

8:30am CT – BDS vs. FaZe Clan

10:00am CT – BDS vs. Team oNe

11:30am CT – DarkZero vs. Team oNe

1pm CT – DarkZero vs. Team Liquid

Stream A

4am CT – BDS vs. G2

5:30am CT – CAG vs. G2

7am CT – CAG vs. Team Liquid

8:30am CT – FURIA vs. Team Liquid

10am CT – FURIA vs. Cloud9

11:30am CT – Team Empire vs. G2

1pm CT – CAG vs. FaZe Clan

2:30pm CT – FURIA vs. Team oNe

May 14

Stream B

10am CT – Giants vs. MKERS

11:30am CT – Giants vs. TSM

1pm CT – Oxygen vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

2:30pm CT – Oxygen vs. TSM

Stream A

8:30am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. MiBR

10am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Parabellum

11:30am CT – Spacestation vs. MiBR

1pm CT – Spacestation vs. Parabellum

2:30pm CT – Giants vs. Parabellum

May 15

Stream B

4am CT- CAG vs. Team Empire

5:30am CT – CAG vs. Team oNe

7am CT – FaZe Clan vs. Team oNe

8:30am CT – FaZe Clan vs. Team Empire

10am CT – FURIA vs. Team Empire

1pm CT – FURIA vs. FaZe Clan

2:30pm CT – FURIA vs. DarkZero

Stream A

4am CT – BDS vs. Cloud9

5:30am CT – BDS vs. Team Liquid

7am CT – G2 vs. Team Liquid

8:30am CT – G2 vs. Cloud9

10am CT – DarkZero vs. Cloud9

11:30am CT – DarkZero vs. G2

1pm CT – BDS vs. CAG

2:30pm CT – Team Liquid vs. Team oNe

May 16

Stream B

7am CT – Giants vs. MiBR

8:30am CT – Parabellum vs. MiBR

10am CT – Parabellum vs. TSM

11:30am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. TSM

1pm CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Spacestation

Stream A

5:30am CT – Spacestation vs. MKERS

7am CT – Oxygen vs. MKERS

8:30am CT – Oxygen vs. Spacestation

10am CT – MKERS vs. MiBR

11:30am CT – Giants vs. Oxygen

Bracket

A bracket will be available during the playoffs stage, which begins on May 19.

Standings

The 10th-placed teams at the conclusion of the group stage will be eliminated from SI. Group B will only feature eight teams due to Wildcard and Virtus Pro’s inability to attend the event. Only one team will be eliminated from Group B: the eighth-place team. Wildcard and Virtus Pro have been functionally eliminated from the event. The top four teams from Group A and Group B at the conclusion of the stage head to the upper bracket. The fifth through ninth-place teams in Group A will go to the lower bracket, along with the fifth through seventh-place teams in Group B.

Group A standings

Place Team Record 1 BDS 0-0 2 Cloud9 0-0 3 Team Liquid 0-0 4 DarkZero 0-0 5 Team oNe 0-0 6 Team Empire 0-0 7 G2 0-0 8 FaZe Clan 0-0 9 CAG 0-0 10 (Eliminated at end of group stage) FURIA 0-0

Group B standings