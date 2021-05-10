Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational 2021: Schedule, bracket, scores, and standings

The Six Invitational is right around the corner and there’s going to be tons of great Rainbow Six Siege content to sink your teeth into. Nineteen teams from around the globe will fight to lift the hammer and keeping up with all the action will be difficult.
This article will be updated with the latest scores, standings, the current bracket, and the schedule for both the group and playoff stages as they become available. All times will be in CT. Stream B will be available on the Rainbow Six Bravo Twitch channel, while Stream A will be on the Rainbow Six channel.
Schedule/scores
May 11
Stream B
- 4am CT – Team oNe vs. Cloud9
- 5:30am CT – Team oNe vs. G2
- 7am CT – G2 vs. FURIA
- 8:30am CT – FURIA vs. BDS
- 10am CT – Team Empire vs. BDS
- 11:30am CT – Team oNe vs. Team Empire
- 1pm CT – BDS vs. DarkZero
Stream A
- 4am CT – Team Liquid vs. Team Empire
- 5:30am CT – Team Liquid vs. FaZe Clan
- 7am CT – DarkZero vs. FaZe Clan
- 8:30am CT – DarkZero vs. CAG
- 10am CT – Cloud9 vs. CAG
- 11:30am CT – Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid
- 1pm CT – CAG vs. FURIA
- 2:30pm CT – FaZe Clan vs. G2
May 12
Stream B
- 8:30am CT – Parabellum vs. Oxygen
- 10am CT – Parabellum vs. MKERS
- 11:30am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. MKERS
- 1pm CT – Oxygen vs. MiBR
Stream A
- 8:30am CT – Giants vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
- 10am CT – MiBR vs. TSM
- 11:30am CT – Spacestation vs. TSM
- 1pm CT – Spacestation vs. Giants
- 2:30 CT – TSM vs. MKERS
May 13
Stream B
- 4am CT – DarkZero vs. Team Empire
- 5:30am CT – Cloud9 vs. Team Empire
- 7am CT – Cloud9 vs. FaZe Clan
- 8:30am CT – BDS vs. FaZe Clan
- 10:00am CT – BDS vs. Team oNe
- 11:30am CT – DarkZero vs. Team oNe
- 1pm CT – DarkZero vs. Team Liquid
Stream A
- 4am CT – BDS vs. G2
- 5:30am CT – CAG vs. G2
- 7am CT – CAG vs. Team Liquid
- 8:30am CT – FURIA vs. Team Liquid
- 10am CT – FURIA vs. Cloud9
- 11:30am CT – Team Empire vs. G2
- 1pm CT – CAG vs. FaZe Clan
- 2:30pm CT – FURIA vs. Team oNe
May 14
Stream B
- 10am CT – Giants vs. MKERS
- 11:30am CT – Giants vs. TSM
- 1pm CT – Oxygen vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
- 2:30pm CT – Oxygen vs. TSM
Stream A
- 8:30am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. MiBR
- 10am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Parabellum
- 11:30am CT – Spacestation vs. MiBR
- 1pm CT – Spacestation vs. Parabellum
- 2:30pm CT – Giants vs. Parabellum
May 15
Stream B
- 4am CT- CAG vs. Team Empire
- 5:30am CT – CAG vs. Team oNe
- 7am CT – FaZe Clan vs. Team oNe
- 8:30am CT – FaZe Clan vs. Team Empire
- 10am CT – FURIA vs. Team Empire
- 1pm CT – FURIA vs. FaZe Clan
- 2:30pm CT – FURIA vs. DarkZero
Stream A
- 4am CT – BDS vs. Cloud9
- 5:30am CT – BDS vs. Team Liquid
- 7am CT – G2 vs. Team Liquid
- 8:30am CT – G2 vs. Cloud9
- 10am CT – DarkZero vs. Cloud9
- 11:30am CT – DarkZero vs. G2
- 1pm CT – BDS vs. CAG
- 2:30pm CT – Team Liquid vs. Team oNe
May 16
Stream B
- 7am CT – Giants vs. MiBR
- 8:30am CT – Parabellum vs. MiBR
- 10am CT – Parabellum vs. TSM
- 11:30am CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. TSM
- 1pm CT – Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Spacestation
Stream A
- 5:30am CT – Spacestation vs. MKERS
- 7am CT – Oxygen vs. MKERS
- 8:30am CT – Oxygen vs. Spacestation
- 10am CT – MKERS vs. MiBR
- 11:30am CT – Giants vs. Oxygen
Bracket
A bracket will be available during the playoffs stage, which begins on May 19.
Standings
The 10th-placed teams at the conclusion of the group stage will be eliminated from SI. Group B will only feature eight teams due to Wildcard and Virtus Pro’s inability to attend the event. Only one team will be eliminated from Group B: the eighth-place team. Wildcard and Virtus Pro have been functionally eliminated from the event. The top four teams from Group A and Group B at the conclusion of the stage head to the upper bracket. The fifth through ninth-place teams in Group A will go to the lower bracket, along with the fifth through seventh-place teams in Group B.
Group A standings
|Place
|Team
|Record
|1
|BDS
|0-0
|2
|Cloud9
|0-0
|3
|Team Liquid
|0-0
|4
|DarkZero
|0-0
|5
|Team oNe
|0-0
|6
|Team Empire
|0-0
|7
|G2
|0-0
|8
|FaZe Clan
|0-0
|9
|CAG
|0-0
|10 (Eliminated at end of group stage)
|FURIA
|0-0
Group B standings
|Place
|Team
|Record
|1
|TSM
|0-0
|2
|Giants
|0-0
|3
|Oxygen
|0-0
|4
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|0-0
|5
|Spacestation
|0-0
|6
|MiBR
|0-0
|7
|Parabellum
|0-0
|8 (Eliminated at end of group stage)
|MKERS
|0-0