Rainbow Six Quarantine is now Rainbow Six Extraction, full reveal coming June 12 at Ubisoft Forward

Rainbow Six Quarantine has officially been renamed Rainbow Six Extraction, according to an official reveal trailer posted today by Ubisoft. The worldwide full reveal of R6 Extraction will take place at the Ubisoft Forward show on June 12 at 2pm CT.

In Extraction, a team of Rainbow Six operators will unite against a common threat: a parasitic, evolving alien enemy. Patrik Méthé, the creative director for Extraction, said in the title reveal trailer that the team “took the foundations of Rainbow Six Siege to craft a modern, tactical, cooperative shooter.”

Extraction was announced as Rainbow Six Quarantine back at E3 2019 as a cooperative standalone game inspired by the Outbreak co-op event from Rainbow Six Siege. An entirely new team at Ubisoft Montreal has been working on the game, which will feature three players using operators to take on the alien threat.

The game has been delayed twice since its original reveal. But now, with a new name and a date attached to its world premiere, it looks like Extraction will finally be coming soon.

The Ubisoft Forward show will help kick off the start of E3 2021 and will take place on June 12 at 2pm CT. The show will also feature an in-depth look at the upcoming Far Cry 6 game, in addition to several updates to Ubisoft’s other popular titles.