Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list: The best attackers and defenders in 2024

If you want to excel in Rainbow Six Siege, selecting top-tier attackers and defenders is paramount. These Operators, armed with unique gadgets and potent weaponry, can single-handedly turn the tide of a match. Mastering them improves your gameplay and earns you respect from teammates, but certain operators have more potential than others.

To help you figure out which operator you should invest your time in, we’ve compiled them into two tier lists of the best operators in Rainbow Six Siege—one for the best attackers, and one for the best defenders.

Best attackers in Rainbow Six Siege

S-Tier

Thatcher

Undeniably the best of the best. Image via Ubisoft

Thatcher is incredibly powerful, and his high ban rate reflects his strength. His EMP grenades are unmatched, disabling electronics with little counterplay. Despite his reduced speed, his diverse loadout, including the L85A2, cements him as a top attacker. The biggest challenge is playing a match where he doesn’t get banned.

Nomad

You’ll want her on your side. Image via Ubisoft

Nomad remains the premier anti-roaming operator in Siege, credited to her Airjab repulsion grenades. These tools effectively secure attackers post-breach, particularly against operators like Caveira or Vigil. With the AK-74M or ARX200, her arsenal complements her adaptable approach, making her a favored choice for attacking teams, and ideal for those so-called “impossible” community challenges.

Zero

He can do it all. Image via Ubisoft

Zero distinguishes himself as a versatile attacker, armed with the MP7 SMG and the formidable Argus cameras. The SC3000K offers a top-tier AR alternative. His speed boost in Solar Raid makes him very elusive, allowing for agile camera deployment and stealthy reconnaissance as he evades detection from defenders.

Ram

A lot of utility with this offensive threat. Image via Ubisoft

Ram, a resilient attacker, employs the BU-GI Auto-Breacher drone in Rainbow Six Siege, capable of neutralizing devices and demolishing structures. Resilient to gunfire, it creates vertical openings and eliminates defensive gadgets. Loadout options include R4-C or LMG-E primaries and Mk1 9mm or ITA12S secondaries.

Iana

Strategize and overpower foes. Image via Ubisoft

Iana excels with her Gemini Replicator gadget, creating lifelike holographic copies to scout, gather intel, and confuse defenders. Her safe reconnaissance allows for informed decisions, supported by ARX200 or G36C primaries and Mk1 9mm secondaries, suitable for diverse engagements. If you prefer in-depth strategic gameplay, Iana is for you.

A-Tier

Sledge

He has always been a top operator. Image via Ubisoft

Sledge is valued for his strong utility, fragging abilities, and consistent loadout. His hammer becomes crucial for vertical play, opening floors independently. With his frag grenades, versatile assault rifle, and top-tier secondary SMG, he’s still a top operator. OG operators like Sledge have enduring strength and utility.

Ace

His name is quite fitting. Image via Ubisoft

If you want the best bomb site accessibility, Ace stands out as Rainbow Six Siege’s premier hard breacher. His S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher excels in tearing down walls twice over, paired with his formidable AK-12 rifle. His gadget’s remote deployment gives you a tactical advantage, distinguishing him from Thermite and Hibana. Despite recent nerfs, Ace remains the top hard breacher choice for any round.

Ash

She’s swift and deadly entry fragger. Image via Ubisoft

Despite the R4-C nerfs, Ash remains a potent entry fragger, leveraging her speed and R4-C’s firepower. Her M120 CREM gadget aids in soft-breaching, providing a tactical advantage against unfortified surfaces, along with a slight delay that lets you prep your run-up.

Zofia

Another fragger that’s up there. Image via Ubisoft

Zofia, akin to Ash, excels in solo play with her breaching charge, effectively clearing vertical spots and countering Jäger stacks. While her primary assault rifle has challenging recoil, her LMG-E is popular for its versatility. Despite lacking Ash’s speed, Zofia proves formidable as a fragger.

Buck

An all around solid pick. Image via Ubisoft

Buck boasts versatility though lacks specialization, which is offset by his robust arsenal. His gadget, an underslung shotgun, offers flexibility for breaching soft surfaces and creating kill holes. Despite the loss of frag grenades, his flash grenades aid in utility clearing, while his hard breach gadget serves as valuable backup against reinforced defenses.

Dokkaebi

She’s a sneaky one. Image via Ubisoft

Dokkaebi excels in pinpointing and hacking, making her a top-tier attacker in Rainbow Six Siege. Her Logic Bomb disrupts defenders, forcing them to reposition or face gunfire. With the right equipment, she can exploit cell phone vibrations and hack enemy cameras, disrupting defensive setups. Her DMR’s historical buffs enhance her lethal precision and utility for breaching, making even some of the most boring maps in Rainbow Six Siege seem fun.

Tier Operators S Thatcher, Nomad, Zero, Ram, Iana A Zofia, Sledge, Ace, Ash, Buck, Dokkaebi B Jackal, Maverick, Thermite, Finka, Brava, Blackbeard, Capitao, Flores, Glaz C Kali, Nøkk, Sens, Ying, IQ, Lion, Osa, Twitch, Hibana, D Amaru, Blitz, Glaz, Montagne, Fuze, Gridlock, Grim

Best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege

S-Tier

Jäger

Despite it all, he still hovers at the top. Image via Ubisoft

Despite numerous nerfs, Jäger remains a dominant defender who excels at nullifying enemy utility. His gadgets have infinite charges and you can place them strategically. His assault rifle adds to his effectiveness, making him a formidable opponent, unlike a certain meme operator.

Aruni

She’s a tough one to slow down. Image via Ubisoft

Aruni’s Suyra Gates are resilient traps that impede attackers, requiring solid projectiles or enemy contact to disable them temporarily. Her gadget lets you gather and obstruct enemy progress, while her secondary weapons provide versatility despite their limitations. Additionally, Aruni’s bionic arm enhances her melee capabilities.

Mira

She’s still got it. Image via Ubisoft

Mira remains unmatched as a site anchor, instilling fear in attackers with her one-way mirrors. These mirrors offer protection while enabling surprise kills. Mastering optimal mirror placements maximizes her defensive prowess, deterring enemy advances even when unoccupied. Recent changes slightly weaken her, yet she remains a formidable force.

Smoke

Getting to the top is easy with this operator. Image via Ubisoft

Smoke is still a top defender in Rainbow Six Siege with his versatile Remote Gas Grenades and reliable weaponry. Whether for defense or offense, his strategic utility placement makes him indispensable for site control, a crucial skill for climbing the ranks.

Azami

As good as it gets with defenders. Image via Ubisoft

Azami is right up there with Jäger as a top-tier defender. Kiba Barrier remains a crucial defensive asset, effectively blocking sightlines and providing cover, enhancing defensive strategies and minimizing vulnerability to unexpected attacks from advantageous angles.

A-Tier

Mute

He can hold down the fort. Image via Ubisoft

Mute excels in preserving reinforced walls by jamming breaching gadgets and thwarting drones. With a versatile loadout including the SMG-11 and M590A1 shotgun, he disrupts attackers’ plans while holding the site securely.

Valkyrie

An underrated pick. Image via Ubisoft

Valkyrie has some of the most overlooked defensive prowess in the game, with her black eye cameras providing vital intel, combined with her MPX, SPAS-12, and D-50 which are all solid weapons.

Maestro

Good ol’ reliable comfort pick. Image via Ubisoft

Maestro’s strength lies in his LMG, perfect for holding sites with its high capacity. His Evil Eye cameras provide intel, especially against smoke, while his secondary pistol doubles as a mini-shotgun for quick rotations. With impact grenades, he’s a solid pick, especially against newer operators like Osa.

Lesion

A valuable teammate in desperate times. Image via Ubisoft

Lesion’s utility grows over time with his invisible needle mines. While they don’t deal much damage, they slow attackers and disrupt their plans, making him valuable for defense. His T-5 SMG is reliable, and impact grenades aid in site preparation or roaming.

Tubarão

Broken, but still whole. Image via Ubisoft

Despite recent nerfs, Tubarao is still a potent defender, countering attackers with versatility. His ability to slow down foes, detect them vertically, and counter gadgets makes him a valuable asset in defensive lineups.

Solis

They can make or break the team’s success. Image via Ubisoft

Solis excels as a defender due to their ability to clear out gadgets, crucial for maintaining control. Their role revolves around gathering vital intel, enabling strategic maneuvers and countering opponents effectively. Effective communication is key when playing as Solis, as their actions heavily influence team dynamics and success.

Warden

Still does great in his role. Image via Ubisoft

Even though the speed nerfs have decreased his overall strength, Warden remains a formidable defender. His gadget offers crucial protection against attacker stuns and allows vision through smoke, which is vital in the current meta. While slower, he excels as a site anchor, countering enemy executes effectively with his advanced optics.

Fenrir

Offense, support, defense; all you could want. Image via Ubisoft

Fenrir remains a top-tier Defender thanks to his F-NATT Dread Mine gadget. Its effectiveness is evident in his high ban rate at top levels. Once caught in a F-NATT smoke cloud, escape becomes difficult, as Fenrir is likely lurking nearby. Additionally, his MP7 offers swift and lethal firepower.

Below is the tier list for every attacker—while the operators in the B and C-tiers are still usable, there’s barely anything redeemable about the operators in the D-tier.

Tier Operators S Jäger, Aruni, Mira, Smoke, Azami A Mute, Valkyrie, Maestro, Lesion, Tubarão, Solis, Warden, Fenrir B Wamai, Echo, Kaid, Kapkan, Mozzie, Bandit, Pulse, Ela, Thorn, Alibi, Castle C Melusi, Frost, Goyo, Thunderbird, Vigil, Doc, D Caveira, Clash, Rook, Oryx, Tachanka,

