Rainbow Six Siege players claim these community challenges are ‘impossible’

Throughout every season of Rainbow Six Siege, players get a community challenge or two to earn extra XP for their Battle Pass. These challenges have an objective that is shared with every player in the game. Lately, Ubisoft is seemingly overestimating its playerbases’ capabilities.

On Oct. 12, a Siege player highlighted that the latest community challenges have objectives that are outright impossible to complete. They showed a challenge that requires 200 million collective enemy kills and another that requires 300 million destroyed Defender gadgets.

Community challenges last usually around two weeks and the OP mentioned that the challenge requiring 200 million eliminations was failed by 150 million kills. Players weren’t able to get even half of it done by the time the challenge expired.

The second challenge is now live and while it’s easier to clear out gadgets, especially when playing against operators like Kapkan or Lesion who have a lot of deployable utility, the community only managed to clear out around 4 million in the last day. That’s clearly not enough to get close to the objective.

According to players, the current targets are way higher than what was in previous community challenges. “200 million is way too high, it used to be 50-100 million only a few years ago,” one fan wrote to which another responded: “Pretty sure even last season they weren’t THIS ridiculous.”

And that is true, the same challenges with destroying Defender gadgets used to have a goal of 60 million. Since the game never exactly skyrocketed in active players (at least on Steam) it’s hard to understand where these numbers are coming from.

Some fans mentioned that this has happened before due to a “miscalculation” on the side of Ubisoft and the rewards were given out anyway. I’m sure this miscalculation is them simply overestimating their fans but let’s hope this will get addressed or at least considered for future community challenges.

