R6’s updated Stadium map pays homage to past SI winners

The “Road to SI” event in Rainbow Six Siege has begun and it’s come with a bit of a surprise on the updated Stadium map.

Team Vitality coach Louis “Helbee” Bureau found a whiteboard on the map earlier today that pays homage to previous Six Invitational winners.

That's a really nice touch to the new Stadium map! pic.twitter.com/fAhdz3cf8w — Helbee 🇨🇦 (@HelbeeR6) January 21, 2021

In 2017, there were two SI winners: Elevate and Continuum. At the time, Rainbow Six esports was divided into Xbox and PC divisions and two championships were played. Soon after the 2017 iteration of SI, the console professional scene was dissolved and many console players moved to PC.

Notably, Dylan Bosco won the 2017 Xbox Invitational hammer with Elevate and the 2020 Invitational hammer with Spacestation Gaming. Other two-time winners include Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski, who won in 2017 with Continuum and in 2020 with Spacestation Gaming.

Fabian Hällsten, Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen, and Juhani “Kantoraketti” Toivonen are also two-time winners in 2018 and 2019 with PENTA Sports and G2, respectively. In 2018, Penta beat Evil Geniuses in the grand finals of SI in what many consider to be the best match of Rainbow Six Siege ever played. The Continuum roster was acquired by EG in late 2017, making Canadian the only player to play in three SI grand finals.

The group stage of SI 2021 will commence on Feb. 9 and the grand finals will be played on Feb. 21. It’ll be played on LAN, just like all previous SIs.