R6 Siege’s new operator Ram: Full loadout, unique ability, and biography

Bring the noise. Rainbow Six Siege is getting another heavy hitter with Operation Heavy Mettle, and she’s packing one of the most impactful kits of anyone on the roster.

The game’s newest operator, Ram, will be stomping forward with no regard for anything that stands in her way. Armed to the teeth with powerful weaponry, this deadly attacker will lead the way with her destructive new BU-GI auto-breacher that will change the way players approach each round as long as she remains on the battlefield.

Whether you’re trying to hide behind a wall, block an advance, or hold a cheeky angle, Ram will find where you’re hiding, and she’ll shred everything in her path to victory.

Ram’s full Rainbow Six Siege loadout

Primary weapons

R4-C Assault Rifle

LMG-E Light Machine Gun

Secondary Weapons

ITA12S Shotgun

MK1 9MM Pistol

Gadgets

Hard Breach Charge

Stun Grenade

Unique ability

BU-GI auto breacher

How to use Ram’s BU-GI auto breacher

The BU-GI auto breacher is Ram’s unique ability and has the potential to be one of the devastating gadgets due to its ability to rip through every breakable wall or barricade that stands in its way. Whether it’s a soft wall, Castle barricade, deployable shield, barbed wire, or anything in between, the BU-GI will ram through and shatter it in a quick fashion, making it a perfect tool for attackers who are looking to overwhelm the opposition.

To use the BU-GI auto breacher, players have to deploy it by throwing it onto the ground. It can also be tossed through a barricaded door or window, since the BU-GI will smash right through it. Right after deploying the breacher, you can select the direction it will travel in: it can drive straight, curve right, or curve left. Afterward, activate the bot and watch the destruction.

Not only does the BU-GI destroy almost everything in its path, it also rips up any soft floors underneath. As a result, players can use this bot above an objective, opening up massive holes for attackers to shoot through.

Ram’s full biography

Bo-Ram “Ram” Choi was born in South Korea, but grew up in adversity from her birth after being left at a fire station, and then raised in multiple different orphanages. From an early age onward, she showed craftiness and resilience that carried on into her adulthood as she quickly joined the Republic of Korea Armed Forces once she was of age.

After reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class, she was recruited by the 35th Commando Battalion to help lead a well-trained, all-female unit that specialized in building clearance, hostage rescue, and VIP protection.

Ram is a fiercely protective leader of her unit, guiding her team to success through veteran experience and fearlessness that can’t be taught.

She’s dialed in and ready to win. Are you?

