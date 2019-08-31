Gotcha leaves Evil Geniuses following ‘NA shakeup’ rumors

Coach Aaron “Gotcha” Chung has parted ways with Evil Geniuses after almost a year with the Rainbow Six Siege team.

Gotcha’s departure marks the first staffing and roster move amid speculation that a massive shakeup is coming to the North American division of the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League.

The rumors of a “North American shakeup” began forming shortly after the division failed to make it into the finals of the Six Major Raleigh. The division has consistently been at the center of many jokes regarding the ability to take home a title. The Raleigh Major was a turning point for fans when none of the five invited North American teams made it into the finals. Gotcha leaving EG seems to mark the beginning of the alleged shakeup.

Over the past 10 months, the name “Gotcha” has become synonymous with EG. The coach sprung into the spotlight when he rose from the Challenger League to take up a coaching position for the team. Since then, Gotcha has been an active substitute on the roster for Emilio “Geoometrics” Leynez Cuevas in season 10 of the Pro League while simultaneously fulfilling his coaching role.

There is no word yet on who will be replacing Gotcha but whoever steps in will have large shoes to fill. Fans may say what they will about EG’s performance this year but it’s hard to find a team that can stick through half of what EG has stuck through. Gotcha tweeted a full statement today, and while he didn’t provide any concrete information regarding his future, it does seem like he’s been buddying up with the TSM’s Owen “Pojoman” Mitura.

Gotcha on Twitter Had a nice clutch on TTS ranked today 😀 https://t.co/0I6BNglNec Make sure you check out @TSM_Pojoman stream for more high quality content ^^

Season 10 of the Rainbow Six Pro League returns Sept. 16 with the North American and Europen divisions. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.