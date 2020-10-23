The best weapon skins in PUBG

When the battle royale craze first took over gaming, PUBG was at the forefront. The addiction to chasing down a victory, or chicken dinner, has since spread across the globe.

But the game changed when skins hit PUBG’s store and marketplace. PUBG then became about looking your best and having the coolest skin for your enemy to be jealous of when they watch you take them out in the killcam.

PUBG has added a ton of cool weapon skins since the game launched. Some of them can’t be bought from the store anymore, but if you play the game on PC, they can be found being re-sold by other players on the Steam Marketplace.

Here are just some of the best and coolest weapon skins in PUBG.

Industrial Security

Venetian

Gold Plate

Shark Bite

Glory

Lucky Knight

Trifecta