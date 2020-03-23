PUBG’s 3rd anniversary brings reworked maps, community skins, and more

March 23 marks the third birthday of battle royale pioneer PUBG. While it has been years since its ridiculous 3.2 million player peak on Steam in January 2018, the game retains a loyal fan base going into its fourth year.

Earlier today, PUBG Corporation announced its plans for further improvements to the game, along with the opportunity for players to score some free, exclusive loot.

The reworked Vikendi was recently released for a sneak preview for PUBG partners and their community to get feedback. The developers are further polishing and improving the map before pushing it out for release.

The developers also promised “map reworks, new maps, new weapons & mechanics, additional game options such as Arcade’s Team Deathmatch”, and a host of hotfixes and updates to further improve the game’s optimization and players’ quality of life.

Players will also be able to receive the exclusive 3rd Anniversary Item Box for free. These contain items created by the winners of PUBG‘s first Community Skin Design Contest. The loot box includes an M416 skin, a hoodie, and a parachute.

Image via PUBG Corporation

PC players will get the box slightly earlier, and will need to head to the in-game store to redeem it from March 23 at 7pm CT to April 23, 7pm CT.

Console players will receive the box as a log-in reward beginning March 26, 12am CT to April 24, 11.59pm CT.