With such a high amount of weapons to choose from, it can be difficult to know what gun to pick up in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Do you trade your M16 for an AKM? Or what about swapping out your UMP for a Vector? These choices must be made on the fly, all while picking up different loot and trying to survive.

Thankfully, this spreadsheet made by Reddit user “Exooo” lays it all out in an easy to read fashion. This sheet has everything you need to know, numbers-wise, about weaponry in the game.

The sheet is consistently updated, so it includes new weapons when they’re available. It is color-coded to show how many bullets it will take to kill someone and includes information like DPS and fire rate.

So, for example, the AKM hits the hardest with the potential to kill someone with a level three helmet in just two shots. But the trade-off is that the fire rate is slowest among assault rifles, which means its overall DPS is low, too.

There are always people viewing the spreadsheet at any given time thanks to its usefulness and popularity since Exoooo posted it on Reddit, and it’s still a work-in-progress even to this day, making it worth coming back to check out from time to time.

In the end, it might come down to preference, but this spreadsheet will keep you up to date even if things change, like if a weapon is buffed or nerfed.