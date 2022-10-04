PUBG teams up with Dead By Daylight for spooky Halloween event

2022 is definitely the year for gaming that just keeps on giving, especially with a host of collaboration events between brands. An unlikely but already well-received collaboration event yet to come involves PUBG: Battlegrounds entering the terrifying world of Dead By Daylight. This Halloween promises to be quite the treat for fans of both games everywhere.

The Halloween event will seemingly take place on the PC and console versions of PUBG: Battlegrounds, while the mobile version will have its own event courtesy of New State Mobile. This event has already sparked interest in players everywhere amid the concerns throughout the fanbase about the game losing players.

Image via Behaviour Interactive/PUBG Studios

While this is quite the step up for PUBG, Dead By Daylight has been no stranger to collaboration events, with Behaviour Interactive partnering up with other franchises such as Silent Hill and Resident Evil in the past. This is their first time collaborating with a battle royale game and it promises to be quite an interesting event.

Coming hot on the heels of last year’s Halloween event that included a Halloween-themed version of the Erengel map and exclusive drops, it seems like this year’s PUBG event is primed to amp up the spookiness even further.