PUBG Patch 11.1: Full notes and updates

It’s the moment of truth: PUBG’s Patch 11.1 is now available on the test servers, ahead of its official launch later this month.

The giant update sees the return of Paramo, along with big changes concerning seasons. The beloved map’s terrain has been updated and now features a new set of game modes. Weapons, like the Mini-14, VSS, and SCAR-L have also received adjustments based on data collected over the course of the past few months.

Here’s the full list of tentative changes coming to PUBG in season 11.

Season 10 ranked rewards

Season 10 rewards are granted based on your final end-of-season rank.

Ranked Emblem A unique emblem per tier, for all players who obtained a rank during Season 10

Season 10 Ranked Parachute Skin Given to all players ranked Diamond and above.

Season 10 Ranked Mirado Skin Earned by all players ranked Gold and above



Season 11 ranked begins

Starting from Season 11, ranked Seasons will run for two months at a time. Season beginning and end dates also no longer align with the Survivor Passes.

Ranked Rewards Changes Ranked Parachute skins are provided from Gold and above (previously Diamond) Vehicle skins are no longer a Ranked reward. Animated emblems are provided for Platinum and above. Master and Top 500 also receive a Nameplate and Emblem.

Updated Rewards Table Season 11 reward designs will be shared in an upcoming announcement Each emblem reward is unique to Season 10



Tier Reward List Bronze Bronze PUBG ID Emblem Silver Silver PUBG ID Emblem Gold Gold PUBG ID Emblem

Ranked Parachute Skin Platinum Animated Platinum PUBG ID Emblem

Ranked Parachute Skin Diamond Animated Diamond PUBG ID Emblem

Ranked Parachute Skin Master Animated Master PUBG ID Emblem

Animated Master Nameplate

Ranked Parachute Skin Top 500 Bonus rewards for Top 500 players:

Unlockable Animated Top 500 Emblem

Unlockable Animated Top 500 Nameplate

Ranked rewards will be available in your inventory as soon as Season 11 hits live servers.

Season 11 ranked updates

Spawn rates for all weapons in Ranked Mode will be increased to a level similar as Esports Mode, on all maps. The devs have increased the amount of item spawns by 30 percent to 40 percent to reduce time spent looting.

Return of Paramo

The devs are bringing Paramo back to normal and custom matches. Haven and Karakin, though, are bidding a fond farewell.

The terrain on Paramo still has its random elements, now with one extra randomized location possibility

Increased item spawn rates in the Secret Room and Care Package Helicopter

Improved terrain and added additional cover to fields

Normal matches

Up to 64 players can play in a match (bots included)

Supports both TPP and FPP in Solo/Duo/Squad

Custom matches

Now available in Custom Matches

Added Secret Room Key to spawn options

Sandbox mode is now available

Map service plans

To try and keep a “balance” between map choice and matchmaking times, the devs will be limiting the number of playable maps to five starting with Patch 11.1.

The consensus has generally been in favor of large 8×8 maps, despite “very different tastes,” according to the devs. From now on, Erangel and Miramar will always be available with the remaining maps “cycling in and out” of the remaining three slots. For 11.1, Paramo will be replacing Karakin in the rotation.

Weapon balance updates

Based on data collected in the past months, the devs are making some adjustments to weapon balance.

Mini14

Increased damage by one (46 to 47)

VSS

Increased damage by two (41 to 43)

SCAR-L

Increased damage by one (41 to 42)

SLR

Increased horizontal recoil by 15 percent

Decreased recoil recovery rate from 2.1 to 1.9

Beryl

Increased horizontal recoil magnitude by 5 percent

Increased horizontal recoil speed from 10 to 11

Increased vertical recoil speed by +1.5 (15 to 16.5)

New feature: Emergency pickup

When the Emergency pickup is deployed, a Fulton Balloon is released from its bag. When the Balloon is fully inflated and high up in the air, an airplane will arrive in 60 seconds. During this time, up to a maximum of four players can attach themselves to the Fulton Balloon rope. Once that plane arrives, it catches the Balloon, hoists up the players, and makes it way towards the center of the Safe Zone.

At any point during the flight, players can detach themselves and parachute down. The Emergency Pickup cannot be used before the first circle and after the fourth circle. It will also not work when you use it indoors, on ferries, or trains.

The Emergency Pickup is a lootable item only found on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi that can be carried around in your inventory.

Emergency Pickup can be used effectively in the following situations:

Stuck deep in the Blue Zone or are otherwise unable to outrun it

Have to cross an open field with little cover while engaging another team

When you and your teammates want to find a safer looting location

Be aware of the following once you’re picked up by the plane:

Once picked up by the plane, you cannot shoot, so be wary of taking fire while you’re mid-air, especially if there is a Motor Glider around.

Players on the rope can receive damage and are therefore vulnerable to mid-air attacks from a Motor Glider.

Players can detach from the rope at any time and deploy the parachute.

At an altitude of fewer than 50 meters, the parachute is unable to be deployed.

Camera is locked in TPP for the duration of the journey.

Mastery medal updates

Ten new types of Mastery Medals have been added.

While the first medal update focused on killing skills in battle, this update adds medals that focus on multiple combat situations and playstyles

For example, medals have been added for missed victories, taking down a whole enemy squad, coming out on top in certain unlucky situations, and even for working well with your team

Mastery Medals can be acquired in both Normal Matches and Ranked, but not Arcade, Labs and Custom Matches. Each medal specifics which game modes they can be acquired in.

PUBG IO updates

Players can now display up to two medals on their PUBG ID, as a special way to show off their achievements Upgrading a medal tier will remove the old medal and only display the higher tier medal

Players can customize their PUBG ID from the Customize tab

PUBG ID will now be shown as a profile pop-up, rather than the previous passport format.

Mutual friends

The previous PUBG friend system only allowed you to follow another player. In the new Mutual Friends feature, players will be able to become friends with one another. Alongside this change are more improvements detailed below.

Friends list now supports up to a maximum of 300 friends.

A Friend Request tab has been added to the Social Page. Mutual friend’s activity status can be found here

You can choose to block requests from specific players desired players for 30 days. Once a player is blocked, you’re unable to unblock them during that time period

The Following feature is no longer supported, with previously followed players listed under Previous List Friend requests can be sent from this list



UI/UX improvements

Killfeed updates

The killfeed now uses graphics only, with the text-only option no-longer being supported

DBNO and headshot icons are now separated for improved visibility

New feature: Match log

As text kill feeds are no longer supported, we have added a new screen to view the log of matches using the existing text kill feed feature.

Match Logs can be accessed from the Menu and include the following info: Kill messages Important messages (all messages displayed in the center of the screen)

Match Logs are not provided in the following situations: Ranked and Esports modes Modes that support re-spawning modes that do not support the killfeed Training Mode

Match Logs will be activated in the following modes: Battle Royale modes Zombie Mode Zone Tag Mode

Observer also supports Match Logs, even in Ranked and Esports Modes

Esports Tab PGI.S champions page update

Winners of PGI.S 2021 can now be found in the Esports tab with Update 11.1.

The top 4 teams will be displayed alongside the PGI.S Grand Prize total

Tournament Champions will be shown alongside their pictures, in celebration of their victory

Notification changes

During Normal Matches, a notification now displays when leaving a match which could impact your reputation score If you choose to leave before plane takeoff or after death, your reputation will not be negatively impacted and the notification won’t be displayed Match Rating pop-up has been removed The feedback you’ve sent through match ratings has been very helpful in improving PUBG. Based on the data collected, we will continue to improve PUBG We are introducing a new survey system in place of voting on match ratings, full details later in the patch notes

The Player Profile Icon has been moved into the friend system at the bottom right of the main menu

Store improvements

Introducing the newly designed G-Coin page

Items can be found easily by selecting categories Categories without items will be deactivated Some categories have been re-named Subcategories have been added

Adjusted some image/model sizes to improve item previews

Quality of life improvements

The maximum number of participants is displayed in the Customize tab emote settings

Players can now create up to three Custom match sessions, which means player won’t have to wait to start a new session

A new survey system is coming. Once a new survey begins, players will be notified through the notification center on the main menu

TDM map ratio changes

The devs have slightly reduced the Sanhok map ratio for TDM based on community feedback

Performance improvements

Increased server performance by improving server replication process

Optimized level streaming to reduce hitching

Improved unnecessary performance overheads related to reflections and optimized reflection computations inside buildings

Improved Care Package optimization to reduce server hitches

Increased server performance in relation to Red Zones

Image loading speeds have been improved in-game and in the menus

Items and skins

April skins: Hippie

April 13, 2021, 9pm CT – April 12, 2022, 9pm CT

Items

4 Sets GROOVY GETUP BUNDLE Groovy Glasses Groovy Bandana Groovy Gown Groovy Boots HIP OUTFIT BUNDLE Hip Haltertop

Hip Bellbottoms

Hip Sandals ONE LOVE OUTFIT BUNDLE One Love Beanie

One Love Shirt

One Love Pants

One Love Shoes GROOVY OUTFIT BUNDLE Far Out Sunglasses

Far Out Shirt

Far Out Bellbottoms

Far Out Slippers

2 Vehicles “High Flyin’” Motor Glider “Hippie Soul” Aquarail

2 Emotes Victory Dance 46 Victory Dance 47

19 Items

Weapon skin: Gold/silver Beryl

April 20, 2021, 9pm CT – June 1, 2022, 9pm CT

Items 1 Set FANCY BERYL BUNDLE Gold Plate – Beryl M762 Silver Plate – Beryl M762 2 Items

Item patterns on the Corgi Crew Skins have been adjusted due to texture issues

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue when using a throwable in a vehicle where the hand position wasn’t aligned correctly

Fixed the issue where only a small amount of damage was dealt to opponents upon collision with Dirt Bikes at full speed

Fixed an issue where grenades could sometimes fail to throw and explode in the players hand

Fixed the issue where bare footsteps sounds were played when wearing Pillar Tactical Pants

Fixed the issue which could display the wrong clothing preset for squadmates

Fixed the issue where the two different compensators that could be attached to the Mini14 looked identical

Fixed the issue where Team Finder doesn’t deactivate after starting matchmaking

Fixed the issue where the Panzerfaust could be fired through walls when jumping or falling

Fixed the issue where respawning didn’t work if the player didn’t switch into spectating mode after dying in War Mode

Fixed the issue where the boost items were canceled when consuming them while changing weapons

Fixed an issue that could occur when exiting the plane in Sandbox Mode

Fixed the issue where a player kicked from a Custom match lobby could re-join via invitation

Fixed the issue where Ranked Match leaving penalties (unable to join match) were applied even after 30 minutes has passed

UI/UX

Fixed the issue where the opacity of the Random Crate’s background wasn’t displayed properly

Fixed an issue where the arrow UI in the top right corner of the Match Report Weapon Mastery was displayed even when achieving XP for a single weapon

Fixed an issue where ‘Item’ was displayed as ‘Steal’ when using the Tactical Map Marker

Fixed the issue where Steam friends in party were not showing as a party when playing squad mode

Fixed an issue where players queuing for a match were marked as already playing when viewed on the Social Page

Fixed a visual issue in the notification window after reporting a player.

Fixed the issue where the News page content wasn’t aligned in Arabian

Fixed the issue where the player’s nickname was displayed on the mini-map in observer mode

Fixed the issue where the ‘Vest’ filter wasn’t displayed in the Customize menu

Fixed the issue where the killfeed was not displayed once a random player is kicked from the game

Fixed the issue where the close icon for wheel menu wasn’t displayed

Fixed the issue where players select certain report options when reporting a player

Items

Fixed the clipping issue when the Hairstyle PGI.S and the Crossbow hat were worn together

Fixed the issue where a display error occurred when wearing the PGI Title Handwraps after wearing Duncan’s Infiltrator Handwraps

Esports

Fixed the issue where the voting failure message was displayed on the Pick’em Challenge results release date

