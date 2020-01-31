PUBG Corp. reveals esports plans for 2020, including PUBG Global Championship

PUBG Corp. has revealed esports plans for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in 2020.

This year, fans will get to witness a total of four global events. This includes three PUBG Global Series (PGS), followed by the PUBG Global Championship (PGC).

32 teams will participate in the three PGS events held during the year. Of these teams, 28 will be decided by regional qualifiers held in six regions—Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The final four slots will be reserved for the top four teams of the previous global event.

The PGS will run for nine days with three stages taking place—the group stage, the elimination stage, and the grand finals. The 32 teams will be divided into two groups with 16 teams each. The top six teams will directly advance to the grand finals while the bottom two will be eliminated.

The middle eight teams from the two groups will battle it out in the elimination stage. The top four teams from here will advance to the grand finals.

The biggest PUBG event for the year will be the PUBG Global Championship where 16 teams will battle for the crown of 2020 world champion. As mentioned, the top four teams from the previous PGS event will directly qualify for the Global Championship. The remaining 12 teams will be decided based on the points scored in the finals of the three PGS events.

The three PGS events will each have $500,000 up for grabs while the PGC 2020 will feature a $2 million prize pool. The prize money will go up due to PUBG Corp.’s crowdfunding with in-game items.

PUBG Corp. has also revamped the revenue sharing program for its esports initiatives in 2020. It has promised that participating teams will receive at least $20,000 for each PGS event. It also detailed out how the PGS item sales will be split up:

10% will contribute to the event’s prize pool

10% will go to the participating teams

5% will contribute to the PGC 2020 prize pool

The first global event for the year is the PUBG Global Series in Messe Berlin, Germany. The schedule for the event is as follows:

March 31 to April 5: Group and Elimination Stage

April 10 to 12: Grand Finals

Image via PUBG Corp.

The regional qualifiers for PGS: Berlin will be completed in March.