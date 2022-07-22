PUBG console update adds new map, new weapon, and graphical options

PUBG: Battlegrounds rolled out its latest update on PCs last week and now console players will have their chance to get in on the action too. Patch 18.2 is now available on all devices, bringing a ton of new content into the game including a highly anticipated new map.

Deston is PUBG’s newest map and it can be played in a variety of modes from solo to squads. You’ll have a variety of vehicles to find around the map including the new Airboat, these are listed below.

Vehicles

Pickup

Dacia

Coupe RB

Motorbike

Dirt Bike

Roadster

Motorcycle

Quad

Buggy

Boat

Aquarail

Airboat

Alongside these, there are some items that will not be available to find on Deston. These are the Flare Gun, DP-28, S12K, G36C, QBU, QBZ, K2, Sticky Bomb, Mortar, Lynx AMR, and 15x Scope. You will however get to find the newly added shotgun the O12. This is now the fastest of its type in the game.

The map now introduces ascenders to the game which provides players with a new way to quickly scale buildings. Unfortunately, you’re not always safe while using this new feature so be sure to check your surroundings first.

Other new features have also been introduced with Deston including security keys and doors, and more. You can check out more info on the patch notes here.

Console players will also be pleased to see new graphic options have been added to the game. These changes will allow users to customize their game to run better on their device, even when split within a console release such as the differences between PlayStation 4 Slim, Pro, and more.

This should provide further stability to players.

While these were the biggest additions in this PUBG patch there were plenty more. You can check out a full list of late July changes here.