PUBG Console Patch 6.3: Full notes and updates

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds consoles players had to wait a week for Patch 6.3, but now it’s finally here.

The game’s latest update features a long list of changes, with weapon balancing taking the forefront. The Panzerfaust is dropping onto Karakin, and bug fixes and quality of life improvements are making an appearance.

Here’s the full list of changes for PUBG’s Update 6.3.

New Weapon -Panzerfaust

Karakin exclusive

Uncommon world spawn found across the map

Guaranteed to be in every airdrop

The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid-air

The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact

The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance

Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb

The warhead will explode mid-air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet

One time use

Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up

Firing the warhead produces a backblast.

The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon

Weapon balance changes

Tommy gun

Stronger and more versatile

Added upper rail to attach Red Dot and Holo Sights

Increased rate of fire from 700 to 750

Increased firing accuracy

Bullet deviation penalty reduced when firing for an extended duration

Increased moving accuracy

Decreased recoil when firing for an extended duration

M249

Removed from Care Packages and added to normal loot on ALL maps

Added Stock attachment slot

A Tactical Stock can be equipped to improve weapon stability

Added Magazine attachment​ slot
Reduced standard ammo capacity to 75

Now holds 150 with an extended mag

Decreased base bullet damage from 45 to 40

Increased recoil

Found on ALL maps

Semi-rare spawn

UMP-45​

An increase in power across the board

Increased base bullet damage​ from 39 to 41

Increased rate of fire from 650 to 670

Increased muzzle velocity from 300 to 360

DBS

Removed from Care Packages

Now found on ALL maps as rare ground loot

‘Console QOL – 1st Controller improvement’ on Preset A

On PresetA, while holding Aim/ADS, you will keep your Aim/ADS even if you take an action such as falling, jumping, crouching or prone Example: When moving while holding ADS, you fall down the hill or under the building: Before: You must release the ADS button and hold it again After: You will continue to hold your ADS as soon as the falling action is finished



Quality of life improvements

Improved visibility of nearby items on the ground by enhancing the glowing effect and adding a new pulse effect

The new pulse effect can be disabled and is listed as “Item Flashing Effect” under Gameplay settings

[Team Deathmatch] Invincibility will now be removed instantly when engaging in combat (firing a weapon, throwing grenade etc.)

[Team Deathmatch] Now Rich Presence will let your Xbox friends know when you’re fragging in TDM

Sound

Added additional ringtone for the Sticky Bomb

Low volume humming sound can now be heard while within 10~15m from Blue Zone

Survivor pass – Shakedown

The third track of Survivor Pass missions has been unlocked. The new missions follow an explosive theme

The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on April 24

Last two weeks before the pass ends, there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date

A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass, alerting them of the time left until pass end

Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends

Custom match

Karakin is now available in custom matches

Added Esports mode presets

Default preset

Normal BR settings with Esports vehicle spawns

2020 Global Rule settings

2020 Global Rule settings
Erangel classic won't be available in custom match

‘KillerSpectateMode’ is now enabled for Normal Mode and Esport Mode custom matches.

Miscellaneous

Sticky Bombs can now be found in Training Mode

Miramar has been temporarily removed from regular matchmaking due to frequent game crashes on this map

Bug fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the issue with the location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations

Fixed the issue with the gun firing sound becomes muffled when spectating

Fixed an issue where weapons could clip with a character when using Victory dance 14 emote

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to complete “Earn a kill with a sticky bomb” missions when killing a DBNO player with a sticky bomb

Fixed an issue where a character could use a bandage without holstering their weapon

Fixed an issue where the wrong cinematic trailer is shown for the 2nd community mission reward

UI/UX

Fixed the issue with ‘Round 3’ message constantly displayed and round not starting in Team Deathmatch

Fixed the issue with the name of Victory dance 12 emote not displayed properly

Voicechat

Fixed the issue with Team voice chat not working when a player comes back to lobby after entering XBOX app setting screen after joining the party in the lobby.

Skin and item

Fixed the issue when wearing PlayerUnknown’s trench coat, the waist clips with the coat

Fixed the issue with all glasses & mask items not being displayed when equipping Golden Dragon Traditional Cap

Fixed an issue with the ‘Killer Clown’ costume clipping with certain weapons and blocking the player’s sight while ADSing

Sound

Fixed the issue with BlackZone siren and explosion sounds are too loud

Survivor pass mission