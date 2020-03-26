PUBG Console Patch 6.3: Full notes and updates

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds consoles players had to wait a week for Patch 6.3, but now it’s finally here.
The game’s latest update features a long list of changes, with weapon balancing taking the forefront. The Panzerfaust is dropping onto Karakin, and bug fixes and quality of life improvements are making an appearance.
Here’s the full list of changes for PUBG’s Update 6.3.
New Weapon -Panzerfaust
- Karakin exclusive
- Uncommon world spawn found across the map
- Guaranteed to be in every airdrop
The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid-air
- The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact
- The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance
- Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb
- The warhead will explode mid-air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet
- One time use
- Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up
- Firing the warhead produces a backblast.
- The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon
Weapon balance changes
Tommy gun
- Stronger and more versatile
- Added upper rail to attach Red Dot and Holo Sights
- Increased rate of fire from 700 to 750
- Increased firing accuracy
- Bullet deviation penalty reduced when firing for an extended duration
- Increased moving accuracy
Decreased recoil when firing for an extended duration
M249
- Removed from Care Packages and added to normal loot on ALL maps
- Added Stock attachment slot
- A Tactical Stock can be equipped to improve weapon stability
- Added Magazine attachment slotReduced standard ammo capacity to 75
- Now holds 150 with an extended mag
- Decreased base bullet damage from 45 to 40
- Increased recoil
- Found on ALL maps
- Semi-rare spawn
UMP-45
- An increase in power across the board
- Increased base bullet damage from 39 to 41
- Increased rate of fire from 650 to 670
- Increased muzzle velocity from 300 to 360
DBS
- Removed from Care Packages
- Now found on ALL maps as rare ground loot
‘Console QOL – 1st Controller improvement’ on Preset A
- On PresetA, while holding Aim/ADS, you will keep your Aim/ADS even if you take an action such as falling, jumping, crouching or prone
- Example: When moving while holding ADS, you fall down the hill or under the building:
- Before: You must release the ADS button and hold it again
- After: You will continue to hold your ADS as soon as the falling action is finished
Quality of life improvements
- Improved visibility of nearby items on the ground by enhancing the glowing effect and adding a new pulse effect
- The new pulse effect can be disabled and is listed as “Item Flashing Effect” under Gameplay settings
- [Team Deathmatch] Invincibility will now be removed instantly when engaging in combat (firing a weapon, throwing grenade etc.)
- [Team Deathmatch] Now Rich Presence will let your Xbox friends know when you’re fragging in TDM
Sound
- Added additional ringtone for the Sticky Bomb
- Low volume humming sound can now be heard while within 10~15m from Blue Zone
Survivor pass – Shakedown
- The third track of Survivor Pass missions has been unlocked. The new missions follow an explosive theme
- The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on April 24
- Last two weeks before the pass ends, there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date
- A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass, alerting them of the time left until pass end
- Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends
Custom match
- Karakin is now available in custom matches
- Added Esports mode presets
- Default preset
- Normal BR settings with Esports vehicle spawns
2020 Global Rule settings
- Erangel classic won’t be available in custom match
- ‘KillerSpectateMode’ is now enabled for Normal Mode and Esport Mode custom matches.
Miscellaneous
- Sticky Bombs can now be found in Training Mode
- Miramar has been temporarily removed from regular matchmaking due to frequent game crashes on this map
Bug fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed the issue with the location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations
- Fixed the issue with the gun firing sound becomes muffled when spectating
- Fixed an issue where weapons could clip with a character when using Victory dance 14 emote
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to complete “Earn a kill with a sticky bomb” missions when killing a DBNO player with a sticky bomb
- Fixed an issue where a character could use a bandage without holstering their weapon
- Fixed an issue where the wrong cinematic trailer is shown for the 2nd community mission reward
UI/UX
- Fixed the issue with ‘Round 3’ message constantly displayed and round not starting in Team Deathmatch
- Fixed the issue with the name of Victory dance 12 emote not displayed properly
Voicechat
- Fixed the issue with Team voice chat not working when a player comes back to lobby after entering XBOX app setting screen after joining the party in the lobby.
Skin and item
- Fixed the issue when wearing PlayerUnknown’s trench coat, the waist clips with the coat
- Fixed the issue with all glasses & mask items not being displayed when equipping Golden Dragon Traditional Cap
- Fixed an issue with the ‘Killer Clown’ costume clipping with certain weapons and blocking the player’s sight while ADSing
Sound
- Fixed the issue with BlackZone siren and explosion sounds are too loud
Survivor pass mission
- Fixed the issue with being able to accomplish the mission ‘Reach top 10 after earning a kill with QBZ/AKM’ in certain situations
- Fixed an issue where the in-game mission list was not being displayed in public matches after playing in game modes that don’t count towards survivor pass missions
- Fixed an issue where the `Explosive` mission list is displayed abnormally and not able to be completed