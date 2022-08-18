PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Update 19.1 is officially available for all PC and console players, bringing a new weapon, a new vehicle, some tactical gear, and the addition of a collaboration with Assassin’s Creed.

It took a week of testing, but now the new features that were already available for PC are also officially released for console gamers to download.

Players can now land in Deston to take down enemies with the new MP9, zip down roads with sirens blaring in the Pillar Security Car, and survey for enemies with the Blue Chip Detector. The Folded Shield is an addition found on all maps designed to create cover when no other options are available.

There will be plenty of opportunities to take an Assassin’s Creed-style leap of faith as players explore Abstergo’s shadowy influence in Haven.

You can follow the highlights of the update below or read all the details in the official patch notes.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Update 19.1:

New weapon: MP9

Image via KRAFTON, Inc

Available on the Deston map, the MP9 is the first fully-automatic SMG that uses the widely-available and practical 9mm ammo, providing an answer for players who enjoy weapons like the P90 but want something more attainable with lots of ammo—albeit with a slightly lower effective range, fire rate, and damage than the aforementioned.

Fire Modes: Single and Full-Auto

Cannot use scopes bigger than a Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight

Ammo: 9mm

Damage per shot: 31

Bullet speed: 400

Effective range: 100M

High rate of fire: 1,000 RPM

Default attachments Built in Laser Pointer (Undetachable) Built in Silencer (Undetachable) 30 rounds base magazine



Available modes World spawns in Deston only. Normal Matches, Custom Matches, Sandbox Mode (PC) Unavailable in Custom Match – Esports Mode.



New vehicle: Pillar Security Car

Image via KRAFTON, Inc

With a maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour (or about 81 mph) and controllable mounted lights and sirens, players can now recreate fast-paced chase scenes from movies while exploring the Deston map. In addition, high-quality equipment can be found in the vehicle’s trunk, so be sure to hop in for a bonus.

HP: 900

Maximum speed: 130km/h (135km/h with boost)

Fuel tank: 1,000

Capacity: 4 players

Has a functional top-mounted light(radio key) and siren(horn key) that the player can turn on and off

Available modes World spawns in Deston only. Normal Matches, Custom Matches, Sandbox Mode (PC) Unavailable in Custom Match – Esports Mode.



New tactical gear: Blue Chip Detector

Image via KRAFTON, Inc

This handy gadget uses up players’ primary weapon slot and allows them to scan for enemies within a 100-meter radius of their character. The nearest 12 enemies will be displayed as dots on the map, updating with each screen update and playing sounds that only the user can hear as it detects enemy movement and height changes.

Pick up a Blue Chip Detector and press the appropriate key to see the screen. The screen updates every five seconds regardless of whether you are looking at the screen or not. The Blue Chip Detector will make a beeping noise per screen update. Only the holder can hear this noise. Whenever the screen updates, it scans 100m in a radius around you for enemies and displays the location of up to 12 of the closest enemies as dots. The Blue Chip Detector will make an additional, different beeping noise if it detects at least one enemy after a screen update. Only the holder can hear this noise. The enemy dots will stay on the screen for one second. If a detected enemy is significantly higher or lower than your position, the enemy dot will additionally feature a V-shaped icon indicating the height difference. Enemies detected on the screen are not shown in real-time. The dots will stay in the same place on the screen even after the enemy moves.

The Blue Chip Detector takes up your primary weapon slot.

Screen ping markers can not be used when you are looking at the Blue Chip Detector’s screen (ADS).

Available modes

World spawns in Deston only.

Normal Matches, Custom Matches, Sandbox Mode (PC) Unavailable in Custom Match – Esports Mode.



New feature: Folded Shield

Image via KRAFTON, Inc

Now discoverable on any map, the Folded Shield allows players to carry around a portable form of cover that can easily be carried, installed, and hidden behind at your leisure, with a hefty 1,500 HP that your foes will need to break down before they can hit you.

Weight: 40

HP: 1,500 It is easier to destroy when using grenades.

Appearance depending on durability stats There are three different phases 70 percent or above 30 percent or above Below 30 percent

Inventory and Usage Can be stored in player inventory Can be used directly from the inventory

Installation Cannot be installed on the surface of the water. Cannot be re-folded once installed. Installation can be canceled. Once the shield is installed, the item will be deleted from your inventory regardless of whether the item was successfully installed or not. The shield will be deleted if you move during installation.

Available modes World spawns on every map. Normal Matches, Custom Matches, Sandbox Mode (PC) Unavailable in Custom Match – Esports Mode.



Assassin’s Creed collaboration

Image via KRAFTON, Inc

Abstergo Industries has invaded Haven, assuming control of one of the map’s main buildings, complete with a hidden Animus machine and strategically placed “Leap of Faith” ledges on the building’s rooftop. The collaboration also brings with it a chance to earn cosmetic rewards through gameplay, including new costumes, bag skins, a parachute skin, an emote, and more, all on a map making its return for the first time since season 16. All event details can be read on the official page.

All players who want to enjoy the event in collaboration with Assassin’s Creed have until Sept. 15 when the Abstergo Industries facility will leave Haven. The shop and exclusive items, however, will be maintained until Sept. 22.