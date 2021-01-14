PUBG 2 and PUBG 2 Mobile: Leaks, release date, and everything we know

While the team behind PUBG is going to continue to support the game for the foreseeable future, recent leaks have pointed to a sequel being worked on that could see a release as soon as 2022.

PUBG dataminer PlayerIGN was the first source to post screenshots of an alleged press release from Krafton, the videogame holding company that includes both Bluehole and PUBG Studio. The press release pointed to a sequel to both PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

#PUBG just confirmed that they're working on PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0



Global announcement soon?



The secret #ProjectXTRM thing from last yr was a PUBGM2 all along. I knew XTRM was a mobile game.

So I didn't make a update video on it. Got so tilted when I learned about it. pic.twitter.com/50hnX60epv — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 6, 2021

According to the leaked press release, the alleged PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0 have been in the works for a while. Initially, the sequels were hidden under the title name ProkectXRTM, which the studios claimed weren’t related to PUBG to keep things hidden until an actual announcement was made.

The first reports claim a global announcement for the games could come out in Q2 of 2021, but there is no confirmation in the leaked PR material. This does line up with reports that the sequels have been worked on since early 2020, however.

If an announcement is planned for Q2, it could be shown off at the end of the PUBG Global Invitational.S, which is running from Feb. 2 to March 28.

As far as the games themselves, the reported sequel for PUBG would keep things pretty uniform with the original game. Crossplay across consoles and PC is expected, though it does not specify if it will be coming to all consoles or just next-gen machines. It will also reportedly be developed by the main PUBG Korea team in Seoul.

The PUBG Mobile sequel will still keep its core product the same, but it will reportedly be developed by Tencent and the PUBG Lite team.