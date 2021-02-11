How to watch the PUBG Global Invitational.S: Schedule and streams

You can watch in more than 12 different languages, but all the times are the same.

The PUBG Global Invitational.S is underway, with the LAN/online-hybrid hosting matches through March 28 in a variety of formats.

In total, PGI.S is hosting 32 teams and is running out of South Korea, meaning the broadcast is going to be hectic depending on where you’re watching from.

The event features seven Europe-based teams, six Chinese squads, four Korean rosters, four North American lineups, two Latin American teams, five Southeast Asian squads, two Japanese rosters, and two Chinese Taipei lineups. Because of this variety, the entire event is being broadcast in 12 different languages, including English, Russian, Turkish, Korean, and Vietnamese.

During PGI.S, streams will be split between matches, analysis, and other content like the PGI.S Show that’s going to keep players in the loop with match results throughout the event. Here are all of the dates that you can expect to see PGI.S broadcasts and the start times.

Tuesday: 3:30am CT Weekly PGI.S and 4am CT match start

Wednesday: 4am CT match start

Thursday: 4am CT match start

Saturday: 3am CT PGI.S Show and 4am CT match start

Sunday: 4am CT match start

As for the broadcasts, the main English broadcast will be hosted on the official PUBG channels, while there will be multiple outlets to view every other regional broadcast. Here’s where you can find each of those alternate streams, broken down into individual language options or by region.

English

Korean

Chinese

Japanese

Chinese Taipei

Latin America (Portuguese)

Latin America (Spanish)

Vietnamese

Thai

Indonesian

Malay

Philippines

Singapore

Burmese

Oceania

Finnish

German

Spanish

French

Czech

Russian

Turkish

Hungarian

For even more options, you can visit the official PUBG website, which has other alternatives and helpful information about PGI.S.