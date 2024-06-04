The snowy battleground of Vikendi, known for its treacherous terrain and challenging gameplay, hides a particularly intriguing feature: the Security Room Key in PUBG.

This key opens exclusive Security rooms filled with valuable loot, giving players a significant advantage. Here’s a detailed guide on how to find the Vikendi Security Room Key and maximize your chances of chicken dinner in PUBG.

How to find the Vikendi Security Room Key in PUBG

To find the Security Room Key in PUBG, you need to explore the crowbar rooms located around the map. These buildings can only be accessed if you have a crowbar. Simply approach the entrance with the crowbar, break it open, and search inside for the Security Room Key.

All marked locations of Security rooms on Vikendi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the key, proceed to the nearest Security room to use it and gain access to the valuable loot inside. There are numerous crowbar rooms scattered throughout Vikendi, making it challenging to mark them all on the map. However, we have provided a map image above with all the Security rooms marked for your convenience.

Alternate way to find the Vikendi Security Room Key in PUBG

If you’re finding it difficult to acquire a Security Room Key, there’s a cheesy way of acquiring it. Camp around a Security room and wait for other players to unlock the door. Pop out and shoot them to gain access to the Security room loot.

Camp around to find a Security Key. Image via Krafton

I personally don’t encourage camping, but it’s an effective way to get access to tier-three loot without going through the tedious process of searching for the Vikendi Security Room Key in PUBG.

