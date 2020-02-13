How to find CCTV cameras in PUBG

PUBG is a battle royale game that needs no introduction. Whether you play it with a squad or on your own, the goal is the same: be the last one standing.

If surviving until the final circle isn’t enough of a challenge, the battle pass adds another layer of difficulty to the game. The missions can go from the simplest of tasks, like playing on a specific map a number of times, to the most difficult, like getting three kills with a pan in the same game.

One of the missions in the battle pass is to destroy three CCTV cameras in the same game. Spotting a CCTV camera might not be that simple, especially if you don’t know where to look. Here’s where you can find the CCTV cameras and some tricks to complete the mission.

Where are the CCTV cameras located in PUBG?

Image via PUBG Corp. | Remix by Melany Moncav

The first thing you need to know is that you can only find CCTV cameras on the Erangel map. The cameras can be found in the following cities:

Georgopol

Kameshki

Mylta Power

Pochinki

Rozhok

Sosonovka Military base

Yasnaya Polyana

Out of these options, Pochinki, Rozhok, and Sosonovka Military base are the closest to the flight line. The problem is that those are popular landing points, so players might not get the opportunity to complete the challenge.

Georgopol and Yasnaya Polyana are probably the best options if you’re looking to complete the CCTV camera challenge. These cities are far enough from the flight line to be safe and close enough so players can rejoin the action.

If you don’t mind the detour and want to complete the mission at all costs, Kameshki and Mylta Power are the places to go. These cities are so far away from the flight line that it requires effort to get there. Once the circle starts closing, however, it’ll be difficult to rejoin the action.

Once you’re in one of these cities, look up to find the CCTV cameras. We’re serious, look up at the telephone poles and pay attention to the corners of buildings. The CCTV cameras are easy to spot if you know what you’re looking for.

Wherever there’s one CCTV camera, chances are there’s another one nearby. The same telephone pole and building wall can hold up to three CCTV cameras at once, enough to complete the mission in one game.

Looks can be deceiving, though. The CCTV cameras are stronger than they look. To take them down, make sure to use powerful weapons if you don’t want to burn through your ammunition.